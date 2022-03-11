Former Disney Communications Executive Joins the Tucson Festival of Books
To think ‘like a molecule’ means to be aware of physical foundations in matter that have given rise to our thoughts and to apply some wonder to how it all happened.”TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chuck Champlin’s Think Like A Molecule: Seeking Inspiration in the Structures of Thought is an enlightening discourse on the possibilities of pushing the boundaries of thought and inspiration via the contemplation of molecular activities and their structural nature. Chuck Champlin will be joining Bookmarc Alliance’s featured band of authors for its book exhibition in the Tucson Festival of Books this March 12-13 at the University of Arizona.
— Chuck Champlin
Champlin writes, “To think ‘like a molecule’ means to be aware of physical foundations in matter that have given rise to our thoughts and to apply some wonder to how it all happened.” With our vast body of knowledge developed over the centuries, Champlin posits that this level of thinking could expand our established ontology on the nature of things not just in a universal scope but also down to the personal. To think “like a molecule” can inspire humanity to shape new ideas, new possibilities to understand ourselves better and extend the frontier of human civilization.
Chuck Champlin has been a writer and journalist; a corporate communications executive for The Walt Disney Company; a bicycle inventor; a rock drummer, singer and songwriter; and a leader in Toastmasters clubs (public speaking) and Optimist Clubs (bringing out the best in kids). He is married and has four grown children.
