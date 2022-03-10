Infant Formula Recall Expansion

The voluntary recall on powdered infant formulas produced by Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis, MI facility has been expanded to now include Similac PM 60/40 (Lot # 27032K80 (can) / Lot # 27032K800 (case) in addition to the lots of Similac®, Alimentum® and EleCare® powder formula with the specifications below. The initial voluntary recall was announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on February 17.

The FDA is currently investigating these reports. As a result of the ongoing investigation, along with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local partners, the FDA is alerting consumers to avoid purchasing or using certain powdered infant formula products produced at this facility.

The FDA is advising consumers not to use Similac, Alimentum, or EleCare powdered infant formulas if:

the first two digits of the code are 22 through 37; and

the code on the container contains K8, SH or Z2; and

the expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later.

You may also find out if a product you have is included in this recall by visiting similacrecall.com and typing in the code on the bottom of the package, or by calling +1-800-986-8540 (U.S.) and following the instructions provided.

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) is monitoring the situation closely and is working with Utah retailers to identify the affected products and has located and removed some implicated products from Utah stores. The department will continue to work to make sure no more of these products are sold to consumers as part of the recall efforts.

If consumers purchased the implicated products and their infant is experiencing symptoms related to Cronobacter or Salmonella infection such as poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice (yellow skin and whites of the eyes), grunting breaths, abnormal movements, lethargy, rash, or blood in the urine or stool, or diarrhea; immediately contact your health care provider and report it to either your local health department or the Utah Department of Health by calling their epidemiology hotline at 801-538-6191. Please retain any unused product for testing.

For more information, see the full FDA announcement here.