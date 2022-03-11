Free Chat Line Launched. Available Nationwide at 712-432-5700. Madison Avenue Approves.

Open to all genders and lifestyles, The Free Chat Line is at 712-432-5700 and 712-432-5650. First chat line to be sponsored by large national corporations.

PROVIDENCE, RI, USA, March 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- “It is a first.' said David Allen an advertising industry observer.“Advertising on The Free Chat Line and other chat lines signifies a sea change in the attitude of Madison Avenue regarding chat and dating lines” he added.Until now, most national advertisers “steered clear of dating and chat lines” he said. A spokesman for the chat lines said “National brands advertising on a chat line signifies chat lines have gone mainstream.” The spokesman noted for years, many daily and weekly newspapers have run personal ads in conjunction with local chat and dating lines but national advertisers declined to sponsor them.“Since 1981, when chat lines first appeared in San Francisco, millions of Americans have called one,” the company spokesman said.90% of callers are men, according to a company survey of users.The Providence Telephone Company, the owner of The Free Chat Line has been in business since 1986. The company recently published an essay on The History of Chat Lines, portions of which are available free online. The company operates a variety of chat lines which serve the following market segments: gay, straight, LGBT, Latino, urban, women, sports, astrology, spiritual and many other niche segments.“We have a chat line for almost everybody,” the spokesman for the chat lines concluded.