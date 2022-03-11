Submit Release
Attorney General Ford Announces Grant Opportunities to Combat Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault and Stalking

Grant applications have a deadline of April 18th

Carson City, NV  Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced the release of a Notice of Funding Opportunity for Nevada law enforcement agencies, prosecutorial offices, courts and non-profit organizations to apply for the Services-Training-Officers-Prosecutor (STOP) and Sexual Assault Services Program (SASP) grants. 

The Office of the Nevada Attorney General receives grant funding through the U.S. Department of Justice, Office on Violence Against Women and awards funding to local, regional and statewide programs providing victim services through non-profit service providers, law enforcement, prosecution and courts. These programs serve to enhance victim safety and hold offenders accountable for their crimes of intimate partner violence, sexual assault, dating violence and stalking in Nevada. 

“Victims and survivors of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking are never to be blamed for the crimes committed against them," said AG Ford. “We must do everything we can to ensure that these victims have the help that that need. Funding through these grants helps to support victims and survivors by sending resources to programs who provide much-needed assistance.”  

Agencies interested in applying for funding must submit a completed application by Monday, April 18, 2022 by 5 p.m. For a copy of the solicitation and application packet or for more information, please visit the grants page of our website here or contact the Office of the Attorney General’s Grants Manager, Debbie Tanaka, at DTanaka@ag.nv.gov

