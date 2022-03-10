Submit Release
News Search

There were 995 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,634 in the last 365 days.

AG Donovan Announces Top 10 Consumer Complaints of 2021

Contact: Charity R. Clark, Chief of Staff, 802-828-3171

In recognition of National Consumer Protection Week, Attorney General T.J. Donovan announced the top 10 consumer complaints received by the Consumer Assistance Program (CAP) in 2021. CAP, a partnership between the Attorney General’s Office and the University of Vermont, offers a free mediation service for Vermont consumers, including small businesses. In 2021, CAP received 1,173 complaints and recovered more than $240,000 for Vermont consumers. Claiming the list’s top spots are complaints involving vehicles, retail, and home improvement, respectively – representing approximately 44 percent of all complaints filed.

“I want to thank CAP for the services they provide to Vermonters,” said Attorney General Donovan. “Whether they are resolving a consumer complaint, helping a Vermonter get a refund, or providing guidance to a victim of identity theft, CAP is always there to help. I encourage all Vermonters with a consumer complaint to reach out to CAP for assistance.”

The following are the top 10 consumer complaints received by CAP in 2021:

Rank Consumer Complaint Issue Number of Complaints

Received
1 Motorized Vehicles

Common issues included defective merchandise; failure of state inspection; misrepresentation; and unsatisfactory service/repair.

 199

 

 
2 Retail

Common issues included failure to deliver; refund policy/refund disputes; defective merchandise; and unsatisfactory service.

 187
3 Home Improvements

Common issues included unsatisfactory service/repair; criminal home improvement fraud concerns; failure to perform; improper installation; and deposit refund dispute.

 132

 
4 Health/Medical

Common issues included unauthorized billing; excessive estimate/charge; and defective merchandise.

 83

 
5 Fuel

Common issues included pricing complaints; refund delays; propane tank removal delays; billing disputes; contract disputes; and safety concerns.

 81
6 Housing and Real Estate

Common issues included landlord-tenant issues; security deposit disputes; and warranty of habitability disputes.

 77
7 Banking, Credit and Finance

Common issues included debt collection; credit reporting disputes; and financing/loan issues.

 67
8 Home Furnishings

Common issue included defective merchandise, often involving new appliances.

 59
9 Athletics

Common issues included refund policy disputes for seasonal passes, and failure to deliver services.

 30
10 Delivery, Moving and Storage

Common issue included delayed deliveries.

 29

Though not represented in the list of consumer complaints, scams continue to be of concern to Vermonters. Earlier this year, Attorney General Donovan released the top 10 scams reported to CAP. In 2021, CAP received 5,154 scam reports, up slightly from the previous year. New twists on old scams involving computer tech support and fraudulent online listings represented nearly a quarter of all reports filed by Vermonters. More information on stopping scams is available at ago.vermont.gov/cap/stopping-scams/.

CAP offers a free mediation service to all Vermont consumers, including small businesses. If you are a consumer in need of assistance, please contact CAP by calling 1-800-649-2424 or visiting ago.vermont.gov/cap.

Last modified: March 10, 2022

You just read:

AG Donovan Announces Top 10 Consumer Complaints of 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.