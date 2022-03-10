March 10, 2022 - Governor Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares Announce Agreement to Protect Virginians and Prosecute Fraudulent Unemployment Claims

Commonwealth of Virginia Office of the Attorney General Jason S. Miyares Attorney General 202 North 9th Street Richmond, Virginia 23219 804-786-2071 FAX 804-786-1991 Virginia Relay Service 800-828-1120 Office of the Governor Contact: Macaulay Porter Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Office of the Attorney General Contact: Victoria LaCivita This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

GOVERNOR GLENN YOUNGKIN AND ATTORNEY GENERAL JASON MIYARES ANNOUNCE AGREEMENT TO PROTECT VIRGINIANS AND PROSECUTE FRAUDULENT UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS

RICHMOND, VA -- Governor Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced that the Attorney General has signed an agreement with the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) to prosecute fraudulent claims for unemployment compensation.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Virginia has been inundated with fraudulent claims for unemployment compensation. These fraudulent claims are perpetrated through identity theft of innocent Virginians by organized criminal rings. Under Virginia law, the VEC can request and authorize the Attorney General to represent the VEC in the prosecution of criminal unemployment compensation fraud cases.

“When someone commits fraud against the state, they are stealing from all Virginians. When that fraud impacts our unemployment insurance program, it is especially hurting people in need. I am proud of Attorney General Miyares who will take on this important role of fighting fraud and abuse on behalf of all Virginians,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

“The VEC has asked that I take on this responsibility, and I enthusiastically agreed to the VEC’s request,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “Protecting the Commonwealth from crime is one of my top priorities as Attorney General. Fraudulent claims must be prosecuted and fraud on the unemployment fund diverts resources from those who need them most.”