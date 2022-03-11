Submit Release
LocalBitcoins Launches App for iPad and Android Tablets

LocalBitcoins - now available on iPad and Android tablets.

The popular Bitcoin trading app and wallet has launched an App for iPad and Android tablets

We want our service to be available in every country, on every device and in every language.”
— Jukka Blomberg, LocalBitcoins' Chief Marketing Officer
HELSINKI, UUSIMAA, FINLAND, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, LocalBitcoins, the world’s leading peer-to-peer Bitcoin marketplace has announced the launch of its iPad and Android Tablet App.

“We want our service to be available in every country, on every device and in every language”, shared Jukka Blomberg, LocalBitcoins’ Chief Marketing Officer. LocalBitcoins’ service can be accessed on the web or via mobile or tablet app, and comes in 23 different languages.

LocalBitcoins prides itself on its global customer base and has always held inclusivity as one of its main focuses. “Bringing Bitcoin Everywhere” is all about inclusivity. “Our platform must not only be available worldwide, but also truly accessible and usable. Releasing the LocalBitcoins App for iPad and tablet users is simply another way we commit to this goal and promise” shared Jukka Blomberg, LocalBitcoins’ Chief Marketing Officer.

About LocalBitcoins
Founded in 2012, LocalBitcoins is the world's leading peer-to-peer Bitcoin trading marketplace. Our mission is to promote financial inclusion by enabling people to buy, store, transfer and sell bitcoin in an easy, fast, and secure way — globally.

Contact
LocalBitcoins.com
press@localbitcoins.com

Social Media
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Download the App now for Android devices
Download the App now for iOS devices
LocalBitcoins Press Kit

Cecilia Alho
LocalBitcoins
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

