DOCPACE WINS DIGITAL REVOLUTION AWARD FOR RAPID BUSINESS INNOVATION CHAMPION
Shelby Sanderford - DOCPACE crowned winner in 2022 Digital Revolution Awards' Rapid Business Innovation Champion category.NEW ORLEANS, LA, USA, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Digital Revolution Awards were created in 2020, to recognize and celebrate the very best individuals and businesses in cloud technology. As digital innovation becomes even more important to the world we live and work in, the awards showcase some of the incredible work that is helping to power the future, as well as making the industry a better and fairer community.
Winners from all 11 categories were announced on February 25, 2022 at an awards ceremony in London that was also screened online, and at in-person events in the US and Australia, by host and entrepreneur Maxine Nwaneri.
The Rapid Business Innovation Champion recognizes an organization that is innovatively tackling community challenges and crises by adapting its services or products for the wider public good.
Shelby Sanderford, Founder & CEO of DOCPACE, an integrated cloud platform that uses advanced data science, historical data processing and real-time monitoring to solve patient management and coordination inefficiencies in healthcare. As well as recovering 10-20% of lost patient-provider time, DOCPACE adopted a virtual waiting room during the pandemic, giving users the safer option of queuing outdoors instead of crowded indoor spaces.
"It’s a real pleasure to be able to shine a spotlight on some of the incredible work that is being done within the many cloud ecosystems around the world,” said Kashif Naqshbandi, Chief Marketing Officer of awards organizers Tenth Revolution Group. “While it’s become the highlight of my year to sit down with a panel of judges and narrow it down from a bunch of nominees into a list of winners, the competition was so close this year that it was an incredibly tense process that provoked a lot of fierce debate.”
“However, the winners are people and organizations that we are proud to highlight for their transformative, innovative work that has empowered the world through cloud technology, and I’m delighted to be able to celebrate their success through the Digital Revolution Awards.”
Shelby shares, “The entire team behind DOCPACE made this recognition possible. I am so incredibly proud of all the hard work that went into pivoting from a hardware solution to fully cloud-based solution. It took long hours to make that happen, but during such an uncertain and stressful time, our team truly showed up for the greater community impact. It is very gratifying to see some of our providers significantly increase their patient capacity by adopting DOCPACE while it was needed the most.”
The Digital Revolution Awards will return in 2023, with nominations set to open once again in the coming months.
To view the full list of winners for 2022, visit digitalrevolutionawards.com/2022-winners.
Shelby Sanderford
DOCPACE
+1 504-931-7331
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
2022 Awards Ceremony