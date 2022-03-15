Submit Release
ViroCarb Inc. announces funding to develop a novel oral anti-COVID 19 treatment

ViroCarb Inc.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ViroCarb Inc. is pleased to announce that it is receiving advisory services and funding of up to $160,500 from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) supporting a research and development project to advance the Company's preclinical development of an innovative oral treatment for COVID-19.

Unlike drugs that target viral components unique to a single virus, ViroCarb’s small molecule drug platform disrupts viral RNA processing and blocks the replication of multiple viral families. This MOA translates into a broad-spectrum host cell resistance to known and potentially new emerging viruses and endows a low propensity for drug resistance.

“We are very grateful to NRC IRAP for their support in advancing our ongoing preclinical research program. Our focus is on developing a novel broad-spectrum oral treatment, with a reduced propensity for drug resistance that limits current virus-targeted approaches,” said Bharat Tewarie, MD, MBA, ViroCarb’s CEO. “Our immediate goal is to develop a most needed effective oral treatment of infections caused by SARS-COV-2 and future emerging variants.”

About ViroCarb Inc. (www.virocarb.com)
ViroCarb Inc. is an antiviral company with a paradigm shift drug platform that provides broad-spectrum protection against current and newly emerging pathogenic viruses to overcome the clinical challenges of viral infection.
Mario Huesca, Ph.D. President & Chief Operating Officer
ViroCarb Inc
+1 647-772-9437
mailto:mario.huesca@virocarb.com
