Sun State Pools: Adding In-House PebbleTec Pool Resurfacing
Pool resurfacing is one of the most popular and beneficial ways homeowners can upgrade their swimming pool experience and visual appeal.PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATE, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sun State Pools of Phoenix, AZ, has expanded their in-house fleet of vehicles to now include their own pool interior surfacing truck. Adding this truck to their lineup allows them to offer in-house PebbleTec pool resurfacing services directly to their customers at more affordable prices.
Sun State takes a lot of pride in offering PebbleTec, which provides a 10-year warranty, 20 vibrant color options, and more than double the life expectancy of traditional pool surfacing techniques at over 20 years.
As a successful family-owned pool remodeling and service company, Sun State has provided Phoenix and the surrounding areas with expert pool services since 2016.
From professional pool repairs and tile cleaning services to impressive pool remodels and renovations, Sun State does it all. Their mission has remained the same from the very beginning- to offer Phoenix homeowners affordable, reliable, and high-quality pool and spa services.
Resurfacing a pool is often done to:
Repair cracks or peeling
Improve structural durability
Upgrade the pool’s overall appearance
Remove staining and discoloration
Create a smoother, more comfortable pool surface
Regardless of your needs or desire to resurface your swimming pool in Phoneix, Sun State Pools now offers everything you could possibly need, all within their one-stop-shop expert pool servicing.
If you’re interested in expert pool resurfacing services with a beautiful PebbleTec finish, give Sun State Pools a call today at 602-584-7867.
