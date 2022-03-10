Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,102 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,640 in the last 365 days.

Sun State Pools: Adding In-House PebbleTec Pool Resurfacing

Pool resurfacing is one of the most popular and beneficial ways homeowners can upgrade their swimming pool experience and visual appeal.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATE, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sun State Pools of Phoenix, AZ, has expanded their in-house fleet of vehicles to now include their own pool interior surfacing truck. Adding this truck to their lineup allows them to offer in-house PebbleTec pool resurfacing services directly to their customers at more affordable prices.

Sun State takes a lot of pride in offering PebbleTec, which provides a 10-year warranty, 20 vibrant color options, and more than double the life expectancy of traditional pool surfacing techniques at over 20 years.

As a successful family-owned pool remodeling and service company, Sun State has provided Phoenix and the surrounding areas with expert pool services since 2016.

From professional pool repairs and tile cleaning services to impressive pool remodels and renovations, Sun State does it all. Their mission has remained the same from the very beginning- to offer Phoenix homeowners affordable, reliable, and high-quality pool and spa services.

Pool resurfacing is one of the most popular and beneficial ways homeowners can upgrade their swimming pool experience and visual appeal.

Resurfacing a pool is often done to:

Repair cracks or peeling
Improve structural durability
Upgrade the pool’s overall appearance
Remove staining and discoloration
Create a smoother, more comfortable pool surface

Regardless of your needs or desire to resurface your swimming pool in Phoneix, Sun State Pools now offers everything you could possibly need, all within their one-stop-shop expert pool servicing.

If you’re interested in expert pool resurfacing services with a beautiful PebbleTec finish, give Sun State Pools a call today at 602-584-7867.

Mike Dilger
Sun State Pools
+1 602-584-7867
email us here

You just read:

Sun State Pools: Adding In-House PebbleTec Pool Resurfacing

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.