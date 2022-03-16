Javier Zubiate- Financial Advisor, becomes head of Worksite Division at Crown Wealth Strategies

Javier is a Financial Advisor, focused on working with small business owners, professionals, and families to ensure they can meet all their financial goals

Crown Wealth is thrilled to announce that Financial Advisor Javier Zubiate will now also be taking on the role in Employee Benefits and Worksite Division.

Here at Crown, we have created a place where both business owners and their employees can thrive.”
— Javier Zubiate
EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crown Wealth Strategies is thrilled to announce that Financial Advisor Javier Zubiate will now also be taking on the role in Crown’s Employee Benefits and Worksite Division. “As the head of Worksite, Zubiate will help business owners understand what is key to cultivating a strong workforce and building the optimal plan for their company.” Lizzie Dipp Metzger, President of Crown Wealth.

Worksite is designed to help Crown clients evaluate and select group benefits such as 401 (k) programs and disability, health and life insurance. Crown’s focus in Worksite is to match employee needs with tailored solutions to address key issues such as protection and retirement. Crown enables employers through Worksite to build programs that create a win-win by attracting and retaining talent in today's competitive workforce.

As a Financial Advisor, Zubiate is focused on working with small business owners, professionals, and families to help ensure they can meet their financial goals. Mr. Zubiate is eager to be able to extend his practices and provide clients with guidance on the best possible insurance plans for their growing companies and their employees. Zubiate has a B.B.A. in Accounting and Finance as well as an MBA with a specialization in Finance from the University of Texas at El Paso. Starting his career in the accounting department for his family’s local business, Mr. Zubiate was inspired to become a resource for local business owners in assisting them with their financial health. He is now looking forward to making a positive impact on the prosperity of businesses around his community.

Mr. Zubiate believes that everyone needs to know what retirement and insurance strategies are available to them and welcomes employers, employees, and their families to learn more about Crown’s Employee Benefits & Protection Practice. “Here at Crown, we have created a place where both business owners and their employees can thrive,” Zubiate said.
Javier Zubiate is a Financial Advisor offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser, Registered Representative offering securities through NYLIFE Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Licensed Insurance Agency. Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from Eagle Strategies LLC and its affiliates.

Elizabeth Dipp Metzger is the Founder and President of Crown Wealth Strategies, a comprehensive wealth strategies firm in El Paso, TX, which serves clients nationwide. As a Financial Advisor, Lizzie provides clients with an integrated retirement and insurance strategy focused on maximizing value over the course of their lifetime. Her primary focus is working with physicians, professionals, and business owners in the affluent market and she’s proud to provide holistic strategies for retirement, college funding, business planning, and wealth accumulation. Elizabeth Dipp Metzger is a Financial Advisor offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor. Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from Eagle Strategies LLC and its affiliates.

Crown Wealth Strategies

