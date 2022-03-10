Submit Release
Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti Applauds $104,774 PCCD Grant for Family Services of Montgomery County

Norristown, PA – March 10, 2022 – Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti (D-17 Montgomery/Delaware) applauds the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) for awarding Family Services of Montgomery County $104,774 in federal Byrne Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) funds.

The federal Byrne JAG program provides funding to assist state and local government entities in implementing a wide range of drug enforcement, correctional treatment/supervision, victim services, juvenile justice, and criminal justice system improvement projects.

Family Services of Montgomery County provides services to individuals and families experiencing hardship in their everyday lives. These services cover family support, parent education, reentry services, and substance abuse prevention. This grant would fund the Montgomery County ReStart Program, which aims to reduce incarceration levels and increase positive social outcomes for inmates returning from the Montgomery County Correctional Facility (MCCF).

“By providing permanent programs and solutions, individuals will be able to access much needed resources to help them through the reentry process,” said Senator Cappelletti. “Through this endeavor, we can work towards achieving positive and effective criminal justice reform.”

You can learn more about Family Services of Montgomery County and the services they provide here.

