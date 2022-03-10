Fix a Leak Week Reminds to Evaluate Plumbing, Prevent Costly Leaks

FloLogic Smart Leak Detection Auto Water Shutoff System FloLogic is the pioneering brand of flow-based whole property leak detection auto shutoff technology

For Fix a Leak Week March 14-20, FloLogic® Offers Leak Prevention Advice

Homeowners often don’t see leaks and most homes lack devices designed to flag them, so it’s not until they receive a water bill or find damage that leaks become apparent.” — Chuck DeSmet, FloLogic founder

MORRISVILLE, NC, USA, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plumbing leaks are as pervasive as they are evasive, which is why Fix a Leak Week was established by the EPA’s WaterSense group to raise awareness of leaks, reduce water waste and help prevent plumbing leak destruction. For Fix a Leak Week, March 14-20, FloLogic, makers of a smart leak detection device, urges everyone to take pragmatic and technological steps toward fighting the resource waste and financial burden of plumbing leaks.

An estimated 13 percent of the water that supplies U.S. houses flows into leaks, wasting an average of 17 gallons per-day, per-home, totaling nearly one trillion gallons of water waste annually, according to the Residential End Uses of Water study, which evaluated usage in 23,000 homes. Water waste is only part of the leak equation, as plumbing leaks that don’t go down the drain, but instead contact structures, are a leading source of property damage, creating more than $13 billion in insurance claims annually, according to Verisk Analytics.

“Homeowners often don’t see leaks and most homes lack devices designed to flag them, so it’s not until they receive a water bill or find damage that leaks become apparent,” according to Chuck DeSmet, CEO and founder of FloLogic, a company that first invented flow-based leak detection in 1999. “There are common places where leaks occur, and where inspections will reveal opportunities to save water. And for homeowners who care to catch every leak in real time, and prevent potentially catastrophic damage, devices like FloLogic are available to identify leaks the moment they begin and automatically stop them before they become costly,” DeSmet says.

While most plumbing leaks are wasteful and non-damaging, often rooted in aged toilet flappers, leaky faucets and showers, leaks from ruptured supply lines or damaged pipes can be much more consequential. While these leaks sometimes get discovered quickly, prior to causing costly damage, when these leaks go undetected, due to out-of-sight location or the resident being off premises, they can ruin property and create a long-term environment for mold.

“Water is a powerful force and even small drips onto home infrastructures can cause costly damage within a short period of time. While leaks are the second leading contributor of home insurance claim payouts, our studies indicate more than half of damage-inducing leaks are never reported to insurance,” DeSmet says.

As industry leaders in leak detection technology, FloLogic offers practical action that all homeowners can take to avoid costly leaks.

• Check the water bill: A family of four will typically use 12,000 gallons (16 centum cubic feet) per month. Usage in excess of this amount, or which exceeds your historical usage, indicates a likely leak.

• Check toilets: Warn-out flappers are a primary water waster. Listen for toilets that refill between flushes. Find slow leaks by dropping food coloring in tanks; if the bowl takes color without a flush, there’s a flapper leak.

• Check interior faucets: Drips from sink and tub faucets, and showerheads, are easy to spot, but often ignored. Just two drops per second will add up to 78 gallons of water in a week. Repair or replace warn parts to curb water-wasting drips.

• Look outside: Outside hose or irrigation system leaks are often overlooked. Check for drips and moist ground during dry weather to find preventable leaks.

• Practice preventive maintenance: Supply lines that feed toilets, washers and ice makers are common sources of damaging leaks. These lines should be replaced with steel-braided lines every seven years or any time an appliance is updated.

• Get leak detection: A flow-based leak detection device, such as that offered from www.flologic.com will detect leaks as small as a drip per second and automatically shut them off. While the primary function of FloLogic is to prevent property damage, it has the added benefit of flagging hidden leaks to save natural resources and money on water bills.

About FloLogic, Inc.

FloLogic is a technology company whose patented smart water valve enables home and business owners to reduce or eliminate the economic and personal losses associated with plumbing failures and leaks. Plumbing related property damage costs the insurance industry billions of dollars each year and is the single most preventable homeowner claim. While preventing leak damage, the Company is affecting the 12 percent of water that is wasted each year due to plumbing leaks. The FloLogic System is succinctly known as “the circuit breaker for every plumbing system®.” More information can be found at www.flologic.com.

About Fix a Leak Week

Fix a Leak Week is an annual event first launched in 2009 by WaterSense, a partnership program sponsored by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). WaterSense seeks to protect our water supply through water-saving education and products. The WaterSense label can be found on a variety of plumbing products that meet standards for reducing water waste. Educational materials can be found at https://www3.epa.gov/watersense/our_water/howto.html.

