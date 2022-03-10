Tax rebates coming later this month

Tax Commission News Release

BOISE, Idaho — March 10, 2022 — Ready for your tax rebate? The Idaho State Tax Commission starts issuing 2022 rebates in late March. The rebates automatically go to people who were full-year Idaho residents for 2020 and 2021 and who filed income tax returns for those years. This includes those who filed grocery-credit refund returns.

The rebate amount is either $75 per taxpayer and each dependent or 12% of their 2020 taxes, whichever is greater.

The Tax Commission will issue the rebates in the order it receives 2021 income tax returns, starting with taxpayers who qualify to receive the rebate through direct deposit.

The agency will then move to those who are receiving a paper check. About 25,000 rebate payments will be issued weekly in addition to the tax refunds that are currently going out.

New this year, taxpayers can donate their rebate back to the state at tax.idaho.gov/donate. They’ll need to go online and donate their rebate now before the Tax Commission issues the rebate. The donation tool is available 24/7. It lets taxpayers give the full amount of their rebate to one of the following:

Public Schools

Transportation

Parks and Recreation

Taxpayers can track their rebate online at tax.idaho.gov/rebate. The rebate tool is the fastest way to find a rebate’s status. It shows the same information the Tax Commission can give over the phone. Taxpayers should keep checking the tool because it updates the status as the agency gets closer to sending their rebate.

To use the online tools, taxpayers will need their Social Security number and either their Idaho driver’s license, state-issued identification number, or their 2021 income tax return.

The Tax Commission expects to issue more than 800,000 rebates totaling up to $350 million by the end of 2022.

For more information about the tax rebates, visit tax.idaho.gov/rebateinfo.

