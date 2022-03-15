The Florida Bar and Hire an Esquire Help Florida Lawyers Meet Talent Market Challenges

The premier legal talent engine is working with The Florida Bar to better serve law firms in the 3rd largest United States legal market.

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, legal staffing and recruiting platform Hire an Esquire announced it has been approved by The Florida Bar as a member benefit to better serve law firms and in-house legal departments in the 3rd largest legal market in the country.

Law practices in Florida, like in the rest of the country, are struggling with unprecedented labor shortages and a tight legal talent market. Hire an Esquire, the most established and longest operating legal staffing and recruiting platform, was a natural addition to The Florida Bar Member Benefits Program given the challenges of the times.

“The Florida Bar is excited to add the Hire an Esquire member benefit to The Florida Bar Member Benefits Program and to provide Florida Bar member firms with access to this premier legal staffing and recruiting platform,” said Teresa Eyerman, Chair of The Florida Bar Member Benefits Committee. “We look forward to working with Hire an Esquire to educate Bar members on this newest benefit”.

Launched in 2011, Hire an Esquire was the first to apply a tech-enabled vetted marketplace model to legal staffing and recruiting. While imitators have come and gone in the last decade, none have met Hire an Esquire’s high standards for compliance with employment laws and regulations as well as the profession’s ethics rules around fee-sharing. Hire an Esquire is uniquely structured as a staffing and placement agency which allows the company to provide the proper payroll structure and compliance with state and federal employment laws and comply with ABA model ethics rules when engaging freelance lawyers. Attorney ethics rules have strict parameters around fee-sharing with non-lawyers that can be easily violated by services charging transaction fees when a law firm engages and bills freelance attorneys through an online platform. The ABA makes an exception to fee-sharing rules for freelance lawyers billed through staffing and placement agencies.

And Hire an Esquire’s latest product launch—a SaaS product that allows flat-rate subscription-based access to Hire an Esquire’s vetted network and suite of hiring tools without transaction or success fees— is uniquely suited to the Florida market. Florida’s attorney ethics rules are amongst the most stringent in the country and do not allow a markup on contract attorney hours billed through a temporary agency. This flat rate access model allows contract attorneys to be put directly on a law firm’s payroll, making this model more profitable for Florida firms when complying with ethics rules.

Hire an Esquire’s SaaS product was launched in 2022, after the platform achieved a 90% machine placement rate between clients and candidates, requiring no assistance from human recruiters in 2021. Having the largest vetted and verified national network of legal professionals, coupled with a deep investment in automation technology over the past decade allowed Hire an Esquire to combine the best of online recruiting tools and a full-service staffing agency.

In addition to helping Florida Bar members meet strict compliance standards while keeping their firms profitable, Hire an Esquire provides Florida Bar members with the emotional intelligence of a skilled legal recruiter at their fingertips. Hire an Esquire’s matching and applicant analysis is driven by the company’s 4 step candidate vetting process which includes proprietary research-backed psychometric assessments also known as “Moneyball for hiring”. This Moneyball method is based on 85 years of Industrial-organizational psychology research which shows a strong correlation between soft skills and predicting job performance. Since developing, implementing, and iterating this into the platform’s matching and analysis process, customer satisfaction metrics like repeat engagements with contractors and the conversion of contractors to permanent employees has doubled to quadrupled. Further, psychometrics are rigorously tested for and shown to reduce hiring bias. Since implementing psychometrics, Hire an Esquire has seen diverse hires on the platform increase by 15%.

Hire an Esquire CEO and founder Julia Shapiro commented “We are excited to help Florida Bar Members enthusiastically grow and expand their firms and in-house departments without the fears and fetters of navigating complex ethical compliance pitfalls. Our new subscription-based hiring tool is a slam dunk solution for small and midsize law firms and the legal professionals looking to join their team!”



About Hire an Esquire:

Hire an Esquire helps law firms and in-house legal departments instantly connect with premiere flexible and permanent legal talent via a suite of hiring and workforce management tools coupled with a network of 15,000+ vetted attorneys and paraprofessionals nationally. Technology and a proprietary assessment process developed from established research on predicting workplace performance instantly recommend the candidates most likely to succeed in a particular role and work environment. Demo Video. Clients include solo to AmLaw 50 firms, startup to Fortune 500 legal departments, and regional to international legal service companies. the world’s largest law firm, the fund of Google’s Lawyer #2, and legendary investor, DCM founder, and former National Venture Capital Association Chairman Dixon Doll.

About the Florida Bar:

The Florida Bar is the organization of all lawyers licensed by the Supreme Court of Florida to practice law in the state. The Florida Bar’s core functions are to: Regulate the practice of law in Florida; ensure the highest standards of legal professionalism in Florida, and protect the public by prosecuting unethical attorneys and preventing the unlicensed practice of law. The Florida Bar’s Member Benefits program works diligently to identify potential discounted member benefits that Bar members will find useful.

