Nomination Period Open for Wisconsin Cherry Board Election

​FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: March 10, 2022 Contact: Morgan Cavitt, Public Information Officer, (608) 852-7438, morgan.cavitt@wisconsin.gov

Download PDF

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is accepting nominations through April 1, 2022 for two seats on the Wisconsin Cherry Board.

DATCP will mail nomination forms to eligible growers. Producers must sign, notarize, and postmark completed nomination forms by April 1, 2022 and include signatures from at least five eligible growers ot her than the nominee. Growers should mail completed forms to P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708-8911. Growers who have not received a nomination form by March 15, 2022 or have other questions about the nomination process should contact DATCP Market Orders Program Coordinator Debbie Gegare at (608) 224-5116 or debbie.gegare@wisconsin.gov.

DATCP will conduct the Wisconsin Cherry Board election from May 10 to June 15, 2022. Elected growers will serve three-year terms beginning July 1, 2022 and ending June 30, 2025.

DATCP administers elections for Wisconsin commodity marketing boards. To learn more about the market order boards, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/About_Us/MarketingBoards.aspx.

###

Find more DATCP news in our newsroom, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.​