Bob the Baker Boy Launches New Custom “Prank Cakes” Collection

Singapore’s leading cake shop takes custom cakes into another level with “prank-inspired” designs that suit all occasions.

SINGAPORE, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With parties and celebrations now getting back into action after more than two years of quarantine, Bob the Baker Boy unravels its latest collection, the “prank cakes”.

“Our prank cakes are not only designed to make people laugh,” says MayEe Fong, founder of Bob the Baker Boy. “They’re a tribute to the past two years that put a halt on our lives thanks to the pandemic. Now we’re getting back to our feet, we all deserve a good laugh.”

The self-taught baker turned entrepreneur further explains that their prank cakes are a test of ingenuity, especially in terms of design. Apart from the signature flavours that customers can choose on their cake menu, the premier cake shop offers a wide array of “prank” designs that continue to astonish both cake-eaters and spectators.

“The most popular prank cake which we keep getting order requests from is the trypophobia cake,” MayEe Fong continues. “It sure does trigger emotions even by simply looking at it.”

Other equally popular cakes under the said collection are the Broccoli Cake, intended usually for those who don’t like vegetables, and the Funny Poop Prank Cake with a Toilet Roll which, in MayEe Fong’s words, is totally edible.

Also under the same collection are an array of “gravity-defying” cakes, ranging from instant noodles being poured on a bowl, a can of coke, and various beer can brands.

Since they are customizable, MayEe Fong reiterates that customers may choose what flavours to use on the cakes they wish to order, along with the exact design they like.

“Bob the Baker Boy was established to bake ‘happiness,’” explains MayEe Fong, who came up with the cake shop’s name while watching Bob the Comedian whose antics she enjoyed. “We’ve survived the pandemic and we’re thriving again. That’s truly something to be happy about, and with our cakes, I wish to bring out the same happiness in our customers too.”

Orders for custom-made prank cakes at Bob the Baker Boy should be made at least 5 days in advance. Urgent orders may be subject to refund or changes.

