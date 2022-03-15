Submit Release
FruitScout Strengthens Produce Supply Chain Expertise with Hire of Gary Hahn as Vice President of Strategic Relations

Gary Hahn Joins FruitScout Bringing Global Supply Chain Expertise

Hahn brings decades of experience in global supply chain logistics and international produce procurement

FruitScout provides a terrific opportunity for the fresh industry to use data to increase their own profits as well as add value to those working both up and down the vertical product supply chain.”
— Gary Hahn, Vice President of Strategic Relations at FruitScout
YAKIMA, WASHINGTON, USA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FruitScout, developer of the only smartphone solution that enables growers to easily and economically implement precision crop load management across the growing season, announced today the addition of Gary Hahn as Vice President of Strategic Relations.

Hahn has four decades of supply chain experience, procuring produce domestically and internationally for large retailers like Safeway and Walmart. While at Walmart, he spent 27 years in US and global logistics senior management.

“FruitScout provides a terrific opportunity for the fresh industry to use data to increase their own profits as well as add value to those working both up and down the vertical product supply chain,” explained Hahn. “I see an immense opportunity for FruitScout to help the growers meet, adjust, and deliver their respective business plans for their customer and drive waste out of the E2E supply chain.”

Having played an advisory role at FruitScout over the last several months, Hahn has signed on to an expanded position that will help build relationships with US entities like retailers and packers, as well as lead expansion efforts for the southern hemisphere.

“Gary brings unparalleled experience and worldwide supply chain relationships to FruitScout,” said Matt King, CEO and Cofounder at FruitScout. “We’re excited to have him lead the effort to expand the benefits of FruitScout to growers internationally and across the worldwide supply chain.”

ABOUT FRUITSCOUT
FruitScout is the only solution that enables growers to fully implement precision crop load management. An easy-to-use smartphone app with computer vision and business intelligence tools, FruitScout empowers growers to set targets for optimal crop load; monitor and measure from bud to bin to stay on track; and maximize orchard profit year to year. For more information visit FruitScout.ai.

Nancy Baron
FruitScout
marketing@fruitscout.ai

