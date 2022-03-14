Submit Release
Grammy Nominated Sylvia Bennett Releases Fourteenth Studio Album

Reflections is a collection of songs by Grammy-nominated songstress Sylvia Bennett that explores the different facets of her favorite theme - love.

Man, the lady can sing! Her magic gets to the ears and the hearts of the audience.”
— Lionel Hampton
MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When love called, Sylvia Bennett answered with her fourteenth studio album Reflections, a collection of songs that explores the different facets of relationships from dreaming about them to what really can happen. Being home more this past year allowed Sylvia the time to reflect on life and love, inspiring her to write more original songs four of which are included on this album. Once again, Sylvia has teamed up with her long-time producer and writing partner, Hal S. Batt, to encourage listeners to give love the opportunity regardless of the outcome.

Listeners will enjoy the unique style and mood of every song that flows from dreamy to upbeat. The title song and first track, “Reflections,” with its ethereal sound takes you on journey to where all dreams begin. “All Through the Years” is the culmination of those dreams. “I Never Thought” is about taking a relationship for granted and not realizing what you had until it’s gone. “Feel Again” and “Along the Way” both deal with the ability to overcome being hurt. “Witchcraft” is an upbeat World Mix version of this classic standard dealing with the uncontrollable allure of the power of love. An acoustic version of “Feel Again” is included as a bonus track.

Italian born and American raised Sylvia Bennett is a Grammy nominated international recording artist and songwriter who has performed at Presidential Inaugurations and opened for such renowned artists as Bob Hope, Phyllis Diller, Jackie Mason, Dizzy Gillespie, Barry Gibb and David Brenner. Discovered by the legendary Lionel Hampton, she has since captivated audiences and critics alike with her sultry, honeyed tones and seductive blend of jazz and pop. She’s the inimitable, unforgettable Sylvia Bennett.

Reflections is available for presale on Amazon, BandCamp, and iTunes. Visit SylviaBennett.com for the latest news.

