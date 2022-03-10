BOSTON MICROMACHINES MARKS MILESTONE AS 300TH DEFORMABLE MIRROR SYSTEM SOLD THROUGH PARTNER THORLABS, INC.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cambridge, MA, December 1, 2021
Boston Micromachines Corporation (BMC), the leading provider of MEMS-based deformable mirror (DM) products for adaptive optics systems, announced that it has successfully delivered its 300th standard Multi-DM system through partner and distributor, Thorlabs Inc. The delivery marks a milestone in a 14 year partnership to develop and distribute MEMS-based mirror solutions in a variety of forms including deformable mirror components, adaptive optics implementations and optical modulation solutions.
The 300th system was delivered to Hoahua Tu of the Stephen Boppart Lab at the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology in the University of Illinois. The deformable mirror was used to upgrade a newly developed type of microscopy, Fast Optical Coherence, Autofluorescence Lifetime imaging, and Second harmonic generation or FOCALS microscopy.
The delivery of the deformable mirror system shows the successful partnership between Boston Micromachines Corporation and Thorlabs and their dedication to supporting adaptive optics development in a multitude of applications across microscopy, astronomy and laser research.
“We are excited to continue delivering devices to customers to further the science of adaptive optics technology. We are proud of this recent milestone and are excited that researchers continue to push what is possible in high-resolution imaging,” said Paul Bierden, president of Boston Micromachines Corporation. “We are pleased that the partnership with Thorlabs continues to support our mirror technology and promote its possibilities in photonics research.”
As a reward for being the 300th customer, Boston Micromachines Corporation has upgraded the University of Illinois system with a free open loop calibration implementation. The improved software included as part of this upgrade enables control of the system with higher precision without the need for a feedback sensor. This feature is expected to improve the effectiveness of the new microscope technique and yield improved images.
About Boston Micromachines Corporation
Founded in 1999, Boston Micromachines Corporation (BMC) is the leading provider of microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) - based mirror products for adaptive optics instrumentation and optical modulation products. By applying wavefront correction to produce high resolution images, BMC devices can be used to enhance images blurred by the earth's atmosphere as well as for imaging biological tissue. They are widely used to drive scientific discovery in astronomy, laser beam shaping, microscopy, vision science, and support a variety of defense and OEM applications. Customers include NASA, UC Berkeley, Lockheed Martin and Boston University. Located in Cambridge, MA, BMC is privately held and offers custom-designed manufacturing services in addition to its portfolio of standard DM products. For more information on BMC, please visit www.bostonmicromachines.com.
Michael R Feinberg
Boston Micromachines Corporation
+1 617-868-4178
