PA Women’s Health Caucus Expresses Gratitude to Abortion Providers Across the Commonwealth on Abortion Provider Appreciation Day

Harrisburg, PA − March 10, 2022 − The co-chairs of the Pennsylvania Women’s Health Caucus (WHC), Senator Judy Schwank (D-Berks), Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti (D-Montgomery, Delaware), Representative Morgan Cephas (D-Philadelphia) and Representative Mary Jo Daley (D-Narberth), released the following joint statement to express the caucus’ gratitude on Abortion Provider Appreciation Day:

“Today, March 10, 2022, is Abortion Provider Appreciation Day. We would like to take the opportunity to thank abortion providers across Pennsylvania as they continue to provide vital healthcare services in the face of these unprecedented attacks on the right to choose and under the additional pressures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While we are facing attacks on abortion access at every level- and in every shape and form anti-abortion legislators can imagine- it is crucial that we uplift abortion providers who are persevering through this political climate to provide comprehensive reproductive healthcare for their patients.

Join us in thanking abortion providers across the nation today!”

