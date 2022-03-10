FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Thursday, March 10, 2022

DMV TO RELEASE REDESIGNED DRIVER LICENSE, NON-DRIVER ID FEATURING ENHANCED SECURITY FEATURES

New Documents Available to Customers Who Complete ID Transactions on or After March 10

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) today announced that it will begin issuing new driver license, permit and non-driver ID (NDID) cards that incorporate upgraded security features. DMV customers who apply for a new license or ID and those who renew or replace an existing document on or after today, Thursday, March 10, will receive the new document. Security features on these documents are used to verify the document’s authenticity and to prevent tampering and counterfeiting.

“At the DMV, we pride ourselves on providing secure identity documents to millions of New Yorkers and we introduce enhanced features every few years to stay at the cutting edge of emerging trends,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “We are confident in the security features on our current ID documents, however, the new security features on our redesigned documents will keep us one step ahead of potential counterfieters.”

The new security features can be verified with the naked eye and by touch. Some of the text and images are embossed and can be felt. On the Enhanced Driver License and NDID, the embedded chip is now exposed. Both the clear windows within the document and the state seal have been redesigned using a process called multiple laser imaging. The process involves engraving two images into the card so that the image being seen changes when viewed at different angles. In addition to the motorist’s photo, the image now displays their birth month and year when viewed at a different angle.

DMV last unveiled a new design in 2013, introducing the polycarbonate card with numerous elements aimed at preventing tampering, identity theft and fraudulent duplication.

