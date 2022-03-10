Red Gold® Employees Join Company in Donations to Kentucky Tornado Victims
Effort To Help Families Rebuild And Refill Food PantriesELWOOD, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On December 10, 2021, a violent tornado moved across Western Kentucky, producing severe to catastrophic damage in numerous towns. The communities affected are still reeling from the destruction and loss.
At the time of the disaster in Kentucky, Red Gold’s management team met and agreed that they’d help support the victims of the Kentucky tornado, but that they’d delay the fundraising efforts, giving the local government agencies more time to sort through the bulk of donations and determine what they really needed to help the communities.
“We are a rural-based company who partners with family farmers to grow our tomatoes here in Indiana,” says Colt Reichart, Senior Director of Marketing and Consumer Relations. “Our hearts were broken when the tornado hurt so many good people in Western Kentucky, and we wanted to help families there to recover.”
In February, Red Gold® hosted several fundraisers, themed for Valentine’s Day and the Super Bowl, and the employees responded generously. With donations from the employees, combined with a contribution from the company, Red Gold presented the ‘Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund’ with a donation for $3,000. Red Gold also donated pallets of tomato products to the Mayfield Graves County Need Line and Food Pantry in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Red Gold is a family owned and operated company that has been producing quality tomato products, exclusively, for 80 years. The company is proud of their employees who supported Western Kentucky generously and with love.
About Red Gold
Four generations of the Reichart family have been producing the world’s freshest, best-tasting tomato products since 1942. When the US entered WWII, the government asked citizens to step up and help the war effort and the call was answered. Since then, Red Gold has become the largest privately-owned tomato processor in the nation with three state-of-the-art facilities in Elwood, Geneva, and Orestes, Indiana. The company also boasts a million square foot distribution center in Alexandria and operates the subsidiary RG Transport trucking fleet in Elwood. Red Gold partners with local family farms across Indiana, southern Michigan, and Northwest Ohio to sustainably produce premium quality canned tomatoes, ketchup, sauces, salsas, and juices for foodservice, private brands, brands, export, co-pack, club, and retail channels of distribution. The Red Gold family of consumer brands includes Red Gold, Redpack, Tuttorosso, Tomato Love, and Sacramento. Superior Quality, Outstanding Service, and Operational Excellence are the shared values that contributed to the employee-created mission statement: “To produce the freshest, best-tasting tomato products in the world.” Visit the award-winning website for great recipes, tips, and culinary inspiration, www.RedGoldTomatoes.com & www.RedGoldFoodservice.com
Red Gold. Family-Owned, Grown, and Made in the USA since 1942.
Tony Treadway
Creative Energy
email us here