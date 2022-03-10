Hoyer Statement on Community Project Funding in the Omnibus Appropriations Package

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after the House passed an omnibus appropriations package with Community Project Funding last night:

“I’m glad to see the return of Community Project Funding in the Fiscal Year 2022 appropriations omnibus. Members of Congress know their districts’ needs better than anyone in the executive departments or agencies, which is why our Constitutional Framers gave Congress the power of the purse. The ending of Community Project Funding in 2011 was, in my view, short-sighted, and that decision disadvantaged all of our districts by giving up the power of the purse to those who were not directly elected by the people. “After serving as Majority Leader at the time when Democrats reformed Community Project Funding to make it more transparent, ethical, and accountable, I worked hard over the past several years to urge its return under even stronger guidelines. This included continually highlighting the success of our reforms as Democrats prepared to return to the Majority, speaking to the need for Congressionally directed funding before the Modernization Committee, as well as testifying before the House Rules Committee in 2020. Now, thanks to the success of that effort, and thanks to the careful planning and advocacy of Chairwoman DeLauro, Chairman Kilmer, and the hardworking staff on the Appropriations Committee, Members are delivering funding for projects beneficial to their constituents and with an enormous positive impact on the districts they serve. I urge the Senate to take up this omnibus package as soon as possible so get these federal dollars into communities nationwide.”