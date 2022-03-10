Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,063 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,655 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer Statement on Community Project Funding in the Omnibus Appropriations Package

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after the House passed an omnibus appropriations package with Community Project Funding last night: 

“I’m glad to see the return of Community Project Funding in the Fiscal Year 2022 appropriations omnibus. Members of Congress know their districts’ needs better than anyone in the executive departments or agencies, which is why our Constitutional Framers gave Congress the power of the purse.  The ending of Community Project Funding in 2011 was, in my view, short-sighted, and that decision disadvantaged all of our districts by giving up the power of the purse to those who were not directly elected by the people.     “After serving as Majority Leader at the time when Democrats reformed Community Project Funding to make it more transparent, ethical, and accountable, I worked hard over the past several years to urge its return under even stronger guidelines.  This included continually highlighting the success of our reforms as Democrats prepared to return to the Majority, speaking to the need for Congressionally directed funding before the Modernization Committee, as well as testifying before the House Rules Committee in 2020.  Now, thanks to the success of that effort, and thanks to the careful planning and advocacy of Chairwoman DeLauro, Chairman Kilmer, and the hardworking staff on the Appropriations Committee, Members are delivering funding for projects beneficial to their constituents and with an enormous positive impact on the districts they serve. I urge the Senate to take up this omnibus package as soon as possible so get these federal dollars into communities nationwide.”

You just read:

Hoyer Statement on Community Project Funding in the Omnibus Appropriations Package

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.