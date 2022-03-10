Chris Messina Enters Orange County Florida Mayor’s Race
Promises Relief from Mayor Demings’ Inflationary AgendaORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tech entrepreneur and education philanthropist Chris Messina formally launched his bid for Orange County Mayor, challenging incumbent Mayor Jerry L. Demings.
“I launched my campaign because Orange County has not been prioritizing residents’ needs properly. We need to raise up families, not taxes. We need to build businesses, not bureaucracies. And we need to choose freedom over fear. For example, we’re all struggling with inflation. “Raising the gas tax and tripling the sales tax shows that career politicians have failed us; it’s time for practical solutions. I promise relief from Mayor Demings’ Inflationary Agenda by stopping new taxes and cutting bureaucracy.”
Mr. Messina has founded and run several medtech businesses. One of his first jobs was as a mason’s helper on a construction crew. He has been married for 20 years to Julie, a Malaysian-Chinese legal immigrant who was proudly naturalized as an American citizen in 2005. After Chris and Julie’s son was born with a disability, they co-founded a non-profit foundation to support families with special needs.
Chris is a graduate of Rutgers University, a former Rotary Fellow at the University of Sydney, and an MBA graduate of the Harvard Business School, where he received the Dean’s Award for Community Service. Chris and Julie have three children, all of whom attend a Christian school in Orlando.
On education, Chris highlights his priorities. “I believe our children deserve a world-class education, so I’ll put parents and teachers back in charge of our schools. I won’t give in to teachers’ unions or any other special interest, and I won’t waste our money on ideological agendas. If our schools stopped squandering tax dollars trying to teach children to hate our country and fear each other, then they would have the money they need to succeed.”
On public safety, Chris laid out his agenda: “We need to hire 200 more sheriff’s deputies; we don’t need to find excuses to fire our first responders. While Mayor Demings looked for ways to drive first responders out of Orange County with forced mandates, our police and firefighter staffing levels did not keep pace with our population. I’ll change that because I’ll put funding safety ahead of politics.”
“This campaign is not about parties or ideologies, it’s about our residents and families. We can’t afford massive tax hikes, fewer first responders, or schools that try to pit our students against each other. We need to give our residents better opportunities. We need leaders who want to see businesses built, not bureaucracies. We need new Orange County leadership—one that prioritizes freedom over fear.”
More information is available at ChrisMessina.com.
Support Orange County Residents; Vote Chris Messina for Mayor
