Oklahoma Non-Profit housing Ukrainian Refugees in Germany Castle
Ukrainian women and children fell like princesses at the German CastleCHOCTAW, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Harbor House Foundation, an Oklahoma non-profit is providing housing, food and essential needs to adult women and children from the Ukraine The Germany campus includes a 17th century castle where the women and children will be living.
Over 2 million Ukrainian's have fled their war torn country. Many are traveling into Poland to find refuge. The bordering countries around Ukraine are doing the best they can but it will take many others pitching in to ease the critical circumstances these people are facing.
Housing, food, clothing and personal items are in great demand for each and every person fleeing for their lives. It's one thing to face the need to escape the brutal and life threatening battle that is raging in their homeland but to leave their loved ones behind to fight makes this situation even more sad. Every man that stayed behind to fight for their families freedom is concerned about where their wife and children will be going. Many family members have left the country with no idea as to where they will find help.
Harbor House Foundation is a U.S. non-profit that has helped provide affordable housing and resources to thousands of people in need. With Offices in the U.S. and Germany, they saw a need to step in and assist with the needs of the Ukrainian women and children that are fleeing for their lives. With their facility being a 17th century castle in Germany, it only felt right to offer it as a refuge for these incredibly brave women and children. One of the refugee's stated that they felt like Princesses when they drove up to the beautiful home they would be able to stay in while they are away from their homeland.
For more information or to donate to this cause visit our website www.theharborhouse.org
