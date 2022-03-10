Promoting digital inclusiveness: Becoming an engine of change for the community
I have seen how digitalisation and introduction of technology can be the keys to including marginalised and disadvantaged sections of the society into the mainstream.”LUCKNOW, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is with great motivation and speed that the Chaurasia community is working towards bringing their community to the digital space. The Akhil Bharatiya Adarsh Chaurasia Mahasabha have launched a digital portal online and are increasing the number of services available to the members of the community. Talking to one of their technical team members, it was found out that they have already established an E-library and other such services so that members can get help in any corner of the country.
— Ramesh Lakhulal Chaurasia
Ramesh Lakhulal Chaurasia always believed in the power of dreams. He still does. He knows that one first dreams and then begins to make it a reality. Akhil Bharatiya Adarsh Chaurasia Mahasabha under his leadership has become the voice of change as well as a voice of progress for Tamboli-Chaurasia community.
What the Mahasabha has been able to achieve
According to Mr. Ramesh Chaurasia, the major impact of this move has been observed during the COVID pandemic. They have seen more registrations as well as increased use of the E-library. He says “it has set me thinking that if efforts are made on a warfooting then this can be used to bring even the community members living on the fringe to the mainstream.” For now, Mr Chaurasia has asked his team to prepare data and study all necessary trends. He believes in preserving the traditions while adopting technology fully to change lives.
A senior member of the organization said “I have seen how digitalisation and introduction of technology can be the keys to including marginalised and disadvantaged sections of the society into the mainstream.”
Noticing how technically equipped people have handled the impact of the Pandemic far better Some senior functionaries of the Akhil Bharatiya Adarsh Chaurasia Mahasabha shared their views about how they were unable to physically reach out and organise community meetings like before. But through the website, the community had an access to them. The leaders of the community feel that they would like to become even more accessible. They studied how those who were high up on the social and economic ladder were able to do better during the Pandemic. It was because they had facilities as well as the knowledge to work from home through digital media. If the deprived section of the community can be trained and provided with basic facilities, then the vision of the Mahasabha will be fulfilled. This vision is to see more members of the community doing well in all fields and also having a greater political role. Digital spaces can be used to both educate as well as generate new income sources. The world has changed big time and it is never going back to its old ways.
This is what the leader had to share
According to Mr. Ramesh Chaurasia, the President of Akhil Bharatiya Adarsh Chaurasia Mahasabha, digital inclusiveness can be guaranteed by two things. He along with other functionaries have to build an eco-system for learning, for skill development, and also for interaction between knowledge seekers and the knowledgeable. Secondly, the technology has to be accessible to those who have so far been unable to enjoy the fruit of India’s progress and development due to any reason.
The Akhil Bharatiya Adarsh Chaurasia Mahasabha is working keenly to expand the E-library and also trying to make it accessible to the people through various initiatives at local levels through its functionaries. In the future they would like to set up community centres in different places where Chaurasia children and youth can come to access the library and forums.
No longer the time to slow down
Many surveys have pointed out at how COVID-19 has sped up the process of enhanced use of technology in all spheres and regions. Whether it was a part of health response and screening, dissemination of information, education, communication, training, and work, use of digital technology grew like wildfire. Even small-time traders, service providers, and cart owners used technology to sustain. Ramesh Lakhulal Chaurasia wants every Tamboli-Chaurasiya household to be able to access this advantage and he has many things planned for the same.
