US DOE Invites Applications for the Educational Technology, Media, and Materials for Individuals with Disabilities Grant Program (ETechM2 Program) 

The U.S. Department of Education published a notice on a discretionary grant program for the Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services: Educational Technology, Media, and Materials for Individuals With Disabilities Program-Innovative Technology-Based Approaches for Assessing Children With Disabilities.

The grant program seeks to support children with disabilities in a variety of ways, including through the use of technology, supporting educational activities, providing captioning and video description support, as well as through the use and distribution of accessible educational materials. The Department intends to use approximately $1,000,000 for this competition; however, the actual level of funding will depend on final congressional action.

Applications are due by May 2, 2022.

For more information visit the U.S. DOE Notice.