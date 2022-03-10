Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,104 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,621 in the last 365 days.

Hackney Publications Recognizes Herrick as a Leader in the Sports Law Field in Its Second Annual ‘100 Law Firms’ List

Irwin Kischner

Daniel Etna

Besides recognizing law firms for their achievements, the list serves as a resource for those in need of experienced, capable legal counsel in the sports law.

Herrick’s Sports Law Group focuses on corporate, real estate, tax, intellectual property, employment, government relations and litigation aspects of sports law for sports dynasties across the globe. ”
— Hackney Publications
AUSTIN, TEXAS, US, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hackney Publications announced today that its readers have identified Herrick, Feinstein LLP as one of a handful of law firms that are leaders in the sports law field in its annual Roster of “100 Law Firms with Sports Law Practices You Need to Know About.”

Besides recognizing law firms for their achievements, the portal serves as a resource for those in need of experienced and capable legal counsel in the sports law arena.

The sports group is led by Irwin A. Kishner and Daniel A. Etna.

Its clients are from every facet of the industry – including MLB, NHL, MLS, NFL and NBA teams, investors, lenders, leagues, collegiate athletic conferences and other key stakeholders. Their work has involved almost every major sport including international sports such as surfing, parkour, thoroughbred racing, eSports and formula one racing.

“Firms like Herrick stand out in the field, and are responsible for creating and maintaining an efficient sports industry that delivers the best possible product to hundreds of millions of fans around the world in a cost-efficient manner,” said Holt Hackney, the founder of Hackney Publications, which has been publishing sports law periodicals for more than two decades.

Herrick’s Sports Law Group focuses on corporate, real estate, tax, intellectual property, employment, government relations and litigation aspects of sports law for sports dynasties across the globe. Herrick’s work spans league and team formation and operation, arena and stadium financing and development, naming rights, sponsorships, media rights, team acquisitions and investments and a range of ancillary concerns. They provide pragmatic counseling on the daily operations of sports businesses – credit facilities, concession agreements, advertising and vendor contracts, and off-season stadium and arena events. Herrick has represented major athletic teams and affiliated entities in transactions totaling over $100 billion U.S.D.

About Hackney Publications

Hackney Publications is the nation’s leading publisher of sports law periodicals. The company was founded by journalist Holt Hackney. Hackney began his career as a sportswriter, before taking on the then-nascent sports business beat at Financial World Magazine in the late 1980s. A few years later, Hackney started writing about the law, managing five legal newsletters for LRP Publications. In 1999, he founded Hackney Publications. Today, Hackney publishes or co-publishes 14 sports law periodicals.

Holt Hackney
hackney communications
+1 5126320854
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Hackney Publications Recognizes Herrick as a Leader in the Sports Law Field in Its Second Annual ‘100 Law Firms’ List

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.