Hackney Publications Recognizes Herrick as a Leader in the Sports Law Field in Its Second Annual ‘100 Law Firms’ List
Irwin Kischner
Daniel Etna
Besides recognizing law firms for their achievements, the list serves as a resource for those in need of experienced, capable legal counsel in the sports law.
Herrick’s Sports Law Group focuses on corporate, real estate, tax, intellectual property, employment, government relations and litigation aspects of sports law for sports dynasties across the globe. ”AUSTIN, TEXAS, US, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hackney Publications announced today that its readers have identified Herrick, Feinstein LLP as one of a handful of law firms that are leaders in the sports law field in its annual Roster of “100 Law Firms with Sports Law Practices You Need to Know About.”
Hackney Publications
The sports group is led by Irwin A. Kishner and Daniel A. Etna.
Its clients are from every facet of the industry – including MLB, NHL, MLS, NFL and NBA teams, investors, lenders, leagues, collegiate athletic conferences and other key stakeholders. Their work has involved almost every major sport including international sports such as surfing, parkour, thoroughbred racing, eSports and formula one racing.
“Firms like Herrick stand out in the field, and are responsible for creating and maintaining an efficient sports industry that delivers the best possible product to hundreds of millions of fans around the world in a cost-efficient manner,” said Holt Hackney, the founder of Hackney Publications, which has been publishing sports law periodicals for more than two decades.
Herrick’s Sports Law Group focuses on corporate, real estate, tax, intellectual property, employment, government relations and litigation aspects of sports law for sports dynasties across the globe. Herrick’s work spans league and team formation and operation, arena and stadium financing and development, naming rights, sponsorships, media rights, team acquisitions and investments and a range of ancillary concerns. They provide pragmatic counseling on the daily operations of sports businesses – credit facilities, concession agreements, advertising and vendor contracts, and off-season stadium and arena events. Herrick has represented major athletic teams and affiliated entities in transactions totaling over $100 billion U.S.D.
About Hackney Publications
Hackney Publications is the nation’s leading publisher of sports law periodicals. The company was founded by journalist Holt Hackney. Hackney began his career as a sportswriter, before taking on the then-nascent sports business beat at Financial World Magazine in the late 1980s. A few years later, Hackney started writing about the law, managing five legal newsletters for LRP Publications. In 1999, he founded Hackney Publications. Today, Hackney publishes or co-publishes 14 sports law periodicals.
