Philanthropist/Business Mogul Hugh Culverhouse Jr. mobilizes to raise over $25 million for Ukraine families

MIAMI, FL, USA, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Americans are trying to grapple with the effects of the Russian invasion on Ukraine, the business community is stepping up and taking matters into its own hands to help the people of Ukraine. With a motivating ad in the Wall Street Journal, Hugh Culverhouse Jr., a Miami real estate investor, lawyer and philanthropist, has launched a challenge to raise millions of dollars to help the children of Ukraine. In solidarity, Mr. Culverhouse has donated $1 million to UNICEF USA’s Protect Children of Ukraine fund and is challenging Americans to contribute, hoping to raise $25 million for the fund by March 21st.

Mr. Culverhouse selected UNICEF USA because it has been committed to helping children and families in Ukraine for the past 25 years. Currently, the nonprofit organization is on the ground, delivering safe water, health and hygiene supplies, blankets, warm clothes and psycho-social care to children and their families.

Mr. Culverhouse is working to highlight the importance of donating now so that the people of Ukraine can receive immediate aid. To join the fundraising efforts, donate to UNICEF today by visiting unicefusa.org/ws.

Hugh Culverhouse Jr.
Philanthropist/Business Mogul
