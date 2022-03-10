Exemplifi announces Certification as a California Green Business
EINPresswire.com/ -- Exemplifi, a leader in building and managing enterprise websites, has been certified as a member of the California Green Business Network.
“We have built enterprise websites for some time now and are a California Certified Small Business based out of Santa Clara. We have always been environmentally conscious and our core values include delivering the best solutions while ensuring a minimal carbon footprint” said Vinod Pabba, Founder of Exemplifi. “Only companies that adhere to a very strict benchmark are deemed to be fit as a certified Green business and we are happy to be one of them.''
He continued, “Our company has always been focused on a minimalist business approach that increases productivity and leverages technology to reduce material wastage. Our business model is 100% remote work and combined with policies of Zero paper usage and utilizing eco-friendly equipment. We are in deep alignment with the Green business ethos and deliver value while keeping the environment in mind.”
About Exemplifi
Exemplifi builds enterprise websites that deliver on the client’s business and marketing objectives with the highest web standards. Sites today have to be fast, personalized, secure, and multilingual. They have to drive leads and nurture relationships. Our sites do that well. We are experts in industry-leading digital experience platforms. Our breadth enables us to build on our clients’ marketing tech investments or recommend what is best for them.
Ashwin Thapliyal
Ashwin Thapliyal
