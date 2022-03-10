Robotics Market Industry Development Overview by 2030 | At a CAGR of 27.7%

Rise in adoption of robots in commercial sectors drives growth of robotics market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global robotics market is projected to hit $149.86 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.7% from 2020 to 2030. The report highlights the market potential, market characteristics, competitive landscape, and growth by segmentation. The robotics market is mainly driven by increase in adoption of automation for commercial purposes. For instance, there has been increase in demand for disinfection robots post outbreak of COVID-19. Similarly, owing to its high efficiency and low operating cost, security & inspection and delivery robots are in demand in the commercial market. These factors propel the robotics market around the world.

Digvijay Pawar, the Lead Analyst, Construction and Manufacturing at Allied Market Research, stated, “Increase in demand for disinfection equipment, need for continuous surveillance devices, and reduction of labor cost have boosted the growth of the global robotics market. However, the lack of operating systems and the high initial cost of robots hinder the market growth. On the contrary, increase in funding for the development of innovative robots is expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the coming years.”

Covid-19 pandemic impact on the market:

• During the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for disinfection robots increased significantly, especially from hospitals, airports, hotels, restaurants, and other similar facilities.

• However, the R&D on the robotics market was hampered during the outbreak during the pandemic.

The global robotics market is analyzed across several regions such as Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across LAMEA is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 31.4% during the forecast period. However, the market across Europe would hold the largest share throughout the forecast period.

The report segments the global robotics market based on application and end user.

Based on application, the shelf scanning segment is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 27.3% during the forecast period. However, the security & inspection segment is expected to contribute the largest share from 2021 to 2030.

On the basis of end user, the electronic segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 28.9% during the forecast period. However, the retail segment would maintain its dominance in terms of revenue generation throughout the forecast period.

Leading Players:

The global robotics market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Brain Corporation, Blue Ocean Robotics, Honeywell International Inc., Fetch Robotics, Inc., RoboAds, Siemens, Motorola Solutions, Inc., SMP Robotics, Simbe Robotics, Inc., and Xenex Disinfection Services Inc.

