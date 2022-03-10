The Global Mobile Mapping System market projected to grow with a remarkable rate during the forecast period, 2020-2027.
US, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile Mapping System market projected to grow with a remarkable rate during the forecast period, 2020-2027. It is due to the increasing demand for mobile mapping in terrestrial mobile mapping in the defense & security and telecommunication sector. Mobile Mapping System improves mapping accuracy and workflow with a new user interface, global navigation satellite system localization, upgraded hardware, confidence indicators, and enhanced software intelligence. Additionally, the rise in applications of mobile mapping for aerial and water surveys and mapping of public in infrastructure, including tunnels, bridges, rail inventory, etc. will boom the global mobile mapping system market in the upcoming periods. According to GSMA, in 2018, almost 300 million people connected to mobile internet for the first time, bringing the total connected population to more than 3.5 billion people globally. With the development of big data, blockchain, and other technologies, people are increasingly using geographic maps and services based on geographic location. Moreover, the improved network connectivity and widespread adoption of maps across various mobile devices will drive the global mobile mapping system industry. The increasing usages of the mobile mapping system in the automotive industry for automating traffic lights, road signs, walking pathways, and assets and tracking are expected to propel the global mapping system market in the future time.
Components Overview in the Global Mobile Mapping System Market:
Based on Component, the global mobile mapping system market classified into Hardware, Software, and Services. The Hardware segment expected to dominate the market by 2027 due to the growing demand for hardware devices in GPS/GNSS systems, laser scanners, IMUs, and cameras.
Technology Overview in the Global Mobile Mapping System market:
On the basis of Technology, the global mobile mapping system market categorized into Land-Based Mobile Mapping, Aerial Mobile Mapping, Marine-Based Mobile Mapping, Indoor Mobile Mapping, Outdoor Mobile Mapping Location-Based Mobile Mapping, and 3D mapping. The Land-Based Mobile Mapping likely to lead the market by 2027, owing to the increasing demand for land-based mobile mapping with the help of global positioning systems help in proving fast, cost-effective, and complete data collection in the aerial or land platform.
Application Overview in the Global Mobile Mapping System Market:
Based on the application, the global mobile mapping system market classified into Road & Railway Survey, GIS Data Collection, Vehicle Control & Guidance, Asset Management, and Other. The GIS Data Collection projected to gain maximum market share by 2017, on account of its usages for collecting data with the help of remote sensing and surveying technologies.
End-User Industry Overview in the Global Mobile Mapping System Market:
Based on the end-user industry, the global mobile mapping system market categorized into Agriculture, BFSI, Government & Public Sector, Real Estate, Retail, Mining, Telecommunication, Transport & Logistics, and Others. Transport & Logistics segments estimated to dominate the market by 2027 due to the emergence of the GPS and GNSS devices into automotive will help in gathering real-time geospatial data.
Regional Overview in the Global Mobile Mapping System Market:
By geography, the Global Mobile Mapping System Market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America projected dominating the market owing to the growing demand for GPS, GNSS, and LiDAR among various industry verticals and the presence of tech giants in these regions that are hugely applying applications of Mobile mapping systems.
Global Mobile Mapping System Market: Competitive Landscape:
Companies such as Hexagon, EveryScape, Foursquare Labs, MapJack, Mapquest, Navteq, NCTech, Microsoft, Mitsubishi, NovAtel, Phaseone industrial, Phoenix LiDAR, Sharp Corporation, Teledyne Optech, Tom Tom International, Topcon Positioning Systems, and XIMEA are the key players in the Global Mobile Mapping System Market.
