Center Valley Dental Offers Supplemental Procedures to Improve Dental Implant Success

Supplemental procedures like bone grafts and sinus lifts help improve the success rate of a dental implant procedure.

CENTER VALLEY , PA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Center Valley Dental offers supplemental procedures to help improve the success rate of dental implant treatments. Dental implants are among the most popular cosmetic dentistry procedures available because of their high success rate, natural look, and durability. However, some patients may need extra supplemental services to help improve the success rate of their treatment.

“Patients with weaker jawbones may benefit from bone grafts or sinus lifts to help strengthen their jawbone and improve the likelihood of a successful treatment,” explains Dr. Matthew Lang, dentist in Center Valley.

The cost of dental implants includes supplemental procedures, x-rays, abutments, and dental crowns.

In addition to dental implants in Center Valley, Center Valley Dental also provides other dental services like crowns, veneers, and general dentistry for the entire family.

“We aim to be your family’s one-stop office for all of your dental needs,” adds Dr. Lang. “Your comfort and care are our top priority.”

Center Valley Dental is only a short drive from Allentown, Bethlehem, and Quakertown. New patients are accepted.

To request a consultation and learn more about dental implants and other services offered by Center Valley Dental, visit https://centervalleydental.com/request-an-appointment/.

About Center Valley Dental: Center Valley Dental is a leading provider of cosmetic dentistry and dental implants in Center Valley, PA. Doctor Matthew Lang offers patients high-quality and comfortable care, including sedation dentistry, dental crowns, and general dentistry. To learn more, visit https://www.centervalleydental.com/.