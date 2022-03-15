Cosmetic Dentistry Options Available from Center Valley Dental

Center Valley Dental offers cosmetic dentistry in the Lehigh Valley

Dental implants, veneers, teeth whitening, crowns, and other cosmetic dentistry services are available from the Lehigh Valley dentist.

Dental implants are one of our most popular services.” — Dr. Matthew Lang

CENTER VALLEY , PA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cosmetic dentistry in the Lehigh Valley is available from Center Valley Dental. Whether patients want to replace their missing teeth, get out of pain, or freshen up their smile, they can find high-quality, comfortable care from Dr. Matthew Lang and his team.

Center Valley Dental specializes in cosmetic dentistry services such as dental implants, crowns, veneers, and teeth whitening. Using state-of-the-art technology, including 3D Dental Imaging, intra-oral cameras, and digital x-rays, Dr. Lang and his team provide custom, comfortable dental care.

“Dental implants are one of our most popular services,” explains Dr. Lang. “They’re natural-looking, long-lasting, and over 90% successful.”

During the procedure, a titanium implant is surgically placed in the jawbone. After the jawbone heals, a color-matched crown covers the implant for a natural, finished look. The titanium fixture, abutment, dental crown, and any supporting procedures that may be needed are all included in the cost of dental implants.

CEREC Crowns are another popular service. Crowns in Center Valley can be created and placed in as little as a single visit.

To learn more about crowns, dental implants, and other cosmetic dentistry procedures, contact the Lehigh Valley dentists at Center Valley Dental by visiting https://centervalleydental.com/request-an-appointment/. New patients are accepted.

About Center Valley Dental: Center Valley Dental is a leading provider of cosmetic dentistry and dental implants in Center Valley, PA. Doctor Matthew Lang offers patients high-quality and comfortable care, including sedation dentistry, dental crowns, and general dentistry. To learn more, visit https://www.centervalleydental.com/.