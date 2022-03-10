Maryland Family Creates Board Game to Help Fight COVID-19
Heroes Pandemic Strike Force celebrates modern-day heroes as they fight COVID-19WALDORF, MD. , UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the COVID-19 lockdowns, the McDonald family did what many other people did while sheltering in place – they played board games. They also created one of their own and today announced the release of Heroes Pandemic Strike Force™.
Heroes Pandemic Strike Force is a simulation game that the family hopes will be the next modern-day version of chess. Designed for one to four players, the game revolves around using pandemic heroes, such as healthcare workers, essential workers, leaders, scientists and more, to stop COVID-19. Like chess, the gameplay is based on critical thinking, game theory, risk and reward. The board game will also be available to play online at https://tabletopia.com/games/heroes-pandemic-strike-force-solo-2ptvh4/play-now.
Development of the game was a family affair, with the entire McDonald family working together to create a game that families will enjoy. Dr. Eric McDonald, an emergency medical physician with Kaiser Permanente; his wife, Marina, who is originally from Astana, Kazakhstan; and their children, Luke, Sophia and James, all worked on developing the game. They also received input from cousins Amare Bradford and Justin and Dave Schleining.
The family is now researching machine learning and artificial intelligence to design an advanced artificial intelligence agent that can play the game and use reinforcement learning to defeat the attacking virus. Once developed, this “General Prime” agent will be able to play itself thousands of times and hopefully teach us new ways to use our pandemic heroes to win this battle!
James McDonald said, "Our hearts and thoughts go out to all of the people who have been affected by this COVID-19 pandemic. Millions of lives have been lost all over the world, and all of us are forever changed. We created this game to provide hope and to create a high-level simulation that can be used to win this battle. Come join us and fight!"
For more information and to purchase the game, visit Heroes Pandemic Strike Force™ (thegamecrafter.com).
