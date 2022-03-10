Due to the Crisis in Ukraine, Do Amore Immediately Suspends Russian Diamond Sourcing
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Do Amore announces that, effective immediately, the company is suspending all Russian diamond sourcing. Following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Do Amore will cease all sourcing from Russia until a peaceful resolution is reached.
Krish Himmatramka, founder of Do Amore, has said: “Do Amore stands in solidarity with Ukraine and urges the jewelry industry to follow suit.” The company calls for the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme to prevent the flow of conflict diamonds into the jewelry marketplace by ceasing to issue certificates for Russian diamond rough, and for the GIA to stop issuing reports on Russian origin stones. Do Amore has contacted both parties, asking them to act swiftly.
As responsible jewelers, Do Amore has always gone beyond the Kimberley Process, pledging to never source diamonds from areas of conflict. The ongoing Russian assault against Ukraine identifies Russia as a country in conflict, where natural minerals present a higher risk of financing war or facilitating politically motivated violence. The risk is further heightened given current financial sanctions against Russia. “We are required by our ethical commitments to mitigate these risks by suspending Russian diamond sourcing, as a matter of human rights,” added Himmatramka.
Today, Do Amore asks colleagues to join them in refusing to indirectly support the unjust invasion of Ukraine.
About Do Amore
Do Amore is an engagement and wedding ring company that handcrafts ethical rings in the USA from conflict-free diamonds, gemstones, and recycled precious metals. The e-commerce business provides one person access to clean water with every item sold and has the distinction of being the only for-profit company in the world that proves its impact with GPS coordinates and photos.
For questions relating to supporting Ukraine and condemning the invasion, please visit: https://www.doamore.com/
