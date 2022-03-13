Rabbi Efraim Kachlon, Endorsed by the Chief Rabbi of Israel, Launches BeEzrat Hashem Inc. English Channel on YouTube.
Renowned Rabbi with 10 smichot and endorsements from Rabbi Ovadia Yosef zt"l, Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef has Torah lectures & movies available with English subtitles
...like a jar of the manna, with all the sweet Torah explanations, praiseworthy among the pious, like good oil and of good reputation, giving clear reasons and interpretations of Halacha...”FLORIDA, USA, March 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Worldwide Jewish kiruv (outreach) organization BeEzrat Hashem Inc. is now making more Torah accessible to English speakers. Shiurim (Torah lessons) by Rabbi Kachlon are in Hebrew, however, they're available with English subtitles on his new YouTube channel. Rabbi Kachlon provides a mentally stimulating breakdown of Mussar, Pirkei Avot, Parashot Shavua from the Tanakh, and more. In his teachings, he strives to show us how Torah lessons are relevant to improve our lives and help us achieve each of our own destinies.
— Rav Ovadia Yosef zt"l on "Ach Tov L’Yisrael" by Rabbi Efraim Kachlon
In addition to giving Torah lectures, Rabbi Efriam Kachlon has ghostwritten and edited many books for great Rabbis. He has also published more than 23 of his own books. His writings have been supported by some of the biggest Rabbanim in the world including: Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef (Sephardi Chief Rabbi of Israel), Rabbi Gideon ben Moshe (President of Kollel Yoru Mishpatecha & Head Rabbinical Judge Monetary Law in Jerusalem Rabbinate), and even Rabbi Ovadia Yosef (previous Sephardi Chief Rabbi of Israel and one of the greatest Torah leaders of our generation).
Rabbi Efraim Kachlon who was born in Netanya, Israel, began his Torah studies in Olelim Talmud Torah and later advanced to the Nahalat David Yeshiva in Petach Tikvah. By the age of 20 he completed the Talmud Bavli and Yerushalmi multiple times, attained his first rabbinical semicha (Shechita/Slaughtering), and even published his first halachic Responsa book, Ach Tov L’Yisrael (Part 1) before his marriage to Rabbanit Sarah.
After his marriage, Rabbi Efraim began his rabbinical studies and Dayanut (rabbinic judge) at the Yoru Mishpatecha Institutions of Rav Gideon Ben Moshe in Jerusalem. He has since attained 10 different rabbinical semichot (ordinances) and is in the intensive process of attaining his Dayanut.
In 2016, Rabbi Efraim Kachlon and Rabbi Yaron Reuven founded the Kiruv organization BeEzrat HaShem Inc. Both Rabbis have spoken at hundreds of lectures in the US and Israel, and have influenced many people around the world to adopt a Torah observant lifestyle. Rabbi Efraim has more than 2000 lectures posted online on various subjects, such as Halacha, Mussar, Weekly Parasha, Anti-missionary, and more.
Some of Rabbi Efraim’s written works include:
– Ach Tov L’Yisrael (Parts 1 - 4) - a Responsa on various halachic issues
– Doresh Tov (Parts 1 - 3) - Enlightening chidushim and interesting stories about the weekly Torah Parasha, Each tractate of the Talmud Bavli, Jewish holidays, and varies events
– Commentary on Megillat Esther.
