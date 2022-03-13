Rabbi Efraim Kachlon, Endorsed by the Chief Rabbi of Israel, Launches BeEzrat Hashem Inc. English Channel on YouTube.

Rabbi Efraim Kachlon Launches English YouTube Channel

Renowned Rabbi with 10 smichot and endorsements from Rabbi Ovadia Yosef zt"l, Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef has Torah lectures & movies available with English subtitles

...like a jar of the manna, with all the sweet Torah explanations, praiseworthy among the pious, like good oil and of good reputation, giving clear reasons and interpretations of Halacha...” — Rav Ovadia Yosef zt"l on "Ach Tov L’Yisrael" by Rabbi Efraim Kachlon