Professional Disc Golfer Paul Ulibarri Launches Ulibarri Leadership Foundation

CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, March 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ulibarri Leadership Foundation (704) 837-0055info@uli.foundationDisc Golfer Paul Ulibarri Launches the Ulibarri Leadership FoundationCurrently in his 16th year of competition as a professional disc golfer, Paul Ulibarri has launched the Ulibarri Leadership Foundation. The charitable organization will award need-based and merit-based college scholarships to high school and college disc golfers.From playing at the top level on the Disc Golf Pro Tour to collaborating with top influential brands and media companies, Paul Ulibarri has established himself as one of the most dynamic players in disc golf. Under his guidance, the Ulibarri Leadership Foundation will offer financial assistance to current and aspiring collegiate disc golfers.The Foundation will begin accepting scholarship applications later this year. Applicants will be evaluated on three factors: (1) need, (2) academic performance, and (3) disc golf ability. The number and dollar amounts of the scholarships to be awarded will depend on a variety of factors, including the Foundation’s ability to meet its fundraising goals.On the launch of the Ulibarri Leadership Foundation, Paul Ulibarri said, “We have a lot of kids I see out there full-time; they’re not in school. We’re in a day and age where some young disc golfers think you don’t really have to go to college. I wanted to find a way to give support to someone who is considering going to college or is in college and who wants to be a professional disc golfer. I know if I would have had a disc golf scholarship, I would have been in college.”The Foundation will award its first two scholarships at the 2022 College Disc Golf National Championship April 6-9 at the North Cove Disc Golf and Social Club in Marion, NC. The top individual scorer in the D1 men’s singles and women’s singles divisions will each receive a scholarship award of $3,500.Since being named the Discraft Team Captain in 2019, Paul has played an important role in identifying and developing the next generation of disc golf talent. He is one of the most visible and influential figures in the sport and will continue to contribute to the future growth and success of disc golf through the Ulibarri Leadership Foundation.The Ulibarri Leadership Foundation will operate from its home base in Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information about the Ulibarri Leadership Foundation or to inquire about its services, please visit our website at https://uli.foundation or contact Chris Clark at chris@uli.foundation.Paul Ulibarri, Executive DirectorChris Clark, Director of FundraisingMatthew Clark, Director of Operations

