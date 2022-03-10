Biden-Harris Administration Issues Call for Wildfire Commission Member Applications

Members will recommend prevention and restoration strategies to tackle national wildfire crisis

WASHINGTON, March 10, 2022 – The Departments of Agriculture, the Interior and Homeland Security through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are now accepting applications for members to the Wildland Fire Mitigation and Management Commission.

President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law authorized establishment of the Wildland Fire Mitigation and Management Commission. Announced in December 2021, it will play a key role in recommending federal policies and strategies to more effectively prevent, mitigate, suppress and manage wildland fires, including the rehabilitation of affected lands.

The commission is seeking volunteer members from diverse backgrounds, with a specific focus on members who represent non-federal interests as required by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Members will commit to serve for the life of the commission, which is estimated to be a year and a half with the first meeting targeted for late spring 2022.

The commission will prepare policy recommendations and submit them to Congress within a year of its first meeting. Members should expect to devote between 10 and 15 hours a month for commission duties which include attending meetings, strategic planning and development of the reports. The Departments of Agriculture, the Interior and Homeland Security through FEMA will provide support and resources to assist members with coordination and facilitation of their duties through the duration of the commission.

As required by law, non-federal membership will include state, local, Tribal, territory, and non-government partners with experience in preventing, mitigating, and managing wildland fires and the wildland-urban interface. Preference will be given to applicants from areas of high wildfire risk and areas with a high level of wildland-urban interface.

In addition to establishing the commission, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides historic funding to address wildfire hazards, including $8.25 billion for a suite of programs aimed at reducing wildfire risks, detecting wildfires, instituting firefighter workforce reforms, and building more resilient infrastructure.

Applications for membership must be submitted via the online form by 11:59 p.m., Pacific Standard Time, March 25, 2022. To ensure the process is equitable for all applicants, those who have previously expressed interest in membership must still apply via the online form.

For more information visit the commission website or email wildlandfirecommission@usda.gov.

USDA touches the lives of all Americans each day in so many positive ways. In the Biden-Harris Administration, USDA is transforming America’s food system with a greater focus on more resilient local and regional food production, fairer markets for all producers, ensuring access to safe, healthy, and nutritious food in all communities, building new markets and streams of income for farmers and producers using climate smart food and forestry practices, making historic investments in infrastructure and clean energy capabilities in rural America, and committing to equity across the Department by removing systemic barriers and building a workforce more representative of America. To learn more, visit www.usda.gov.