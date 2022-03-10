NEW version of the innovative DS-Series displacement & position sensor from Danish entrepreneur company ElastiSense
Danish sensor technology pioneers, ElastiSense launched the revolutionary DS-Series Displacement sensors in 2021. Now, ElastiSense is ready with version 2.0AABENRAA, DENMARK, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After years of research and development, innovative Danish sensor pioneering company ElastiSense, introduced the DS-Series sensors in 2021, offering a unique solution for position and displacement sensing.
Striving toward perfection, ElastiSense continued improvement of their products, resulting in an upgrade to the DS-Series version 2.0. The 2.0 version has shown better performance and robustness in numerous field tests conducted by both ElastiSense and customers all over the World.
Version 2.0 upgrades are:
- Improved EMC protection
- More robust cable retention
- More mounting options
- More compact design
- Availability in more measurement ranges
Overall, version 2.0 sensors are simply stronger and more versatile!
The technology behind the DS-Series sensor was developed in cooperation with key customers and was entirely based on its ability to provide value to industrial applications in settings and environments where position sensing has traditionally been difficult and expensive. Furthermore, ElastiSense has had Industry 4.0 and Industrial IoT trends in mind during the whole development process, to accommodate the need for future-proof solutions ready for the future of industrial applications. The result is a technology capable of providing data in any given form to the control system of any given application. This makes monitoring and automation easy and efficient.
The main purpose of the technology is to provide customers with the opportunity to monitor their applications reliably and accurately, securing predictive maintenance and a significant reduction or complete elimination of unexpected and expensive downtime. The sensors are developed for harsh environments, both indoor and outdoor as well as for aggressive applications where shock, vibration, unpredictable movement, and misalignment occur.
Unique technology
Thanks to the unique design of the DS-Series sensors they can monitor applications where alternative solutions fail. What makes them truly unique, is their solid-state characteristics in combination with an extremely strong and durable high-grade silicon rubber encapsulation. The sensing element inside is an equally unique hyper-elastic high-strain rubber strain-gauge capable of 100% strain, enabling the use of the sensor for accurate position and displacement measurement even in the presence of misalignment. The sensor is built to hold, and the high-grade silicon rubber encapsulation makes sure that it even tolerates harsh environments, both in tough indoor industrial processes and in outdoor applications operating in all kinds of weather and exposed to mud, sand, dirt, dust, water, extreme heat or cold or even saltwater in offshore applications. To make the product complete, the electronics are integrated, to make them just as weather- and environment-proof as the rest of the sensor.
Industrial applications and structural monitoring
DS-Series sensors add value in all thinkable industrial applications but primarily shine in environments and settings where other position- and displacement sensors fail. The technology has shown very promising results in applications within, Structural Monitoring, Off-Road Machinery, and Factory Automation which all have in common that they typically operate in harsh and unpredictable environments. Competing technology such as non-contact sensors and cylinder-based sensors will typically fail here, because of factors such as misalignment, shock, vibration, or weather-related obstacles including heavy rain, snow, wind, extreme heat, or extreme cold.
DS-Series sensors can even endure shifting temperatures, drastic changes in weather, and even saltwater environments, making them very applicable for engineering structures such as bridges, where monitoring can ad safety and the option of predictive maintenance.
In Off-road machinery, monitoring and predictive maintenance can reduce or even completely remove unexpected downtime, making the applications far more efficient and profitable. These machines often operate in very rough and dirty environments making it impossible for traditional sensors to operate efficiently. The DS-Series technology is built for just that, and simply built to hold!
In Factory automation, shock, vibration, and misalignment is an issue that often causes traditional sensors to fail, but again the DS-Series technology from ElastiSense steps in where others fail. The biggest advantage here is that it is extremely easy to install and integrate with existing control systems and, on top of that, it requires no maintenance or cleaning at all. That makes installation and use of the sensors, far more cost-efficient than traditional solutions. To top it off, DS-Series sensors are built to hold, so there will be no time wasted on replacing the sensor.
The sky is the limit and there are virtually no limits to the use of the DS-Series sensors. The sensors are available in several variants and can potentially be tailor-made to fit any given application on request.
