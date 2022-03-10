Global Passenger Information System Market Driven by Significant Growth in the Telecommunication Sector

Passenger Information System Market Share

Global Passenger Information System Market by Mode of Transport, Component, System Type, Location, , Key Players and Region - Industry Outlook to 2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global passenger information system market size reached US$ 21.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market expects to reach US$ 41.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 11.7% during 2022-2027, according to the latest report by IMARC Group.

A passenger information system (PIS) provides a platform for transportation agencies and passengers to communicate. It's also known as a customer information system, and it gives users real-time public transportation information via speech, visual, or other media. PIS aids in the retrieval of information such as scheduling, entertainment, news broadcasts, and emergency communication services. In keeping with this, it allows travellers to obtain essential information about the status of various modes of transportation, allowing them to better plan their journeys.

Request to get free sample report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/passenger-information-system-market/requestsample

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Advantech Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Cubic Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Huawei, Indra Sistemas S.A., Infax Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Passio Technologies, Siemens and Teleste Oyj.

Market Trends

The growing demand by passengers to receive reliable and accurate real-time transit information is propelling the growth of the passenger information system market. Moreover, the increasing adoption of intelligent transportation systems along with the growing advancements in the telecommunication industry to enable faster data transfer capabilities, is also inducing the demand for the passenger information system. Additionally, the several technological advancements, such as the Internet-of-Things (IoT), cloud computing, and big data analytics, in the transportation sector are also driving the sales of passenger information systems across the globe.

For more information about this report visit: https://bit.ly/37dwTpb

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Mode of Transport, Component, System Type, Location and Region.

Market Breakup by Mode of Transport:

Airways

Railways

Roadways

Market Breakup by Component:

Hardware and Software

Services

Market Breakup by System Type:

Multimedia Displays

Audio Systems

Computing Systems

Networking and Communication Devices

Video Surveillance Systems

Content Management System

Others

Market Breakup by Location:

On Board

In Station

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Browse related reports by IMARC Group

Global Game-Based Learning Market Report 2021-2026 | Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth and Forecast

Smart Transportation Market 2021-26: Size, Share, Analysis, Demand And Forecast

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/557141492/digital-classroom-market-report-2021-2026-industry-trends-market-share-size-growth-and-opportunities

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/553558274/soft-skills-training-market-2021-26-industry-trends-share-size-growth-and-forecast-report

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/555071090/global-third-party-banking-software-market-size-to-expand-at-a-cagr-of-6-during-2021-2026

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/555415687/global-payment-gateways-market-share-2021-26-top-companies-investment-trend-growth-innovation-trends

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/553628022/virtual-data-room-market-report-2021-26-share-outlook-future-growth-and-opportunities

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/553630965/robotic-process-automation-market-2021-26-size-share-trends-and-business-opportunities

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/553723363/integrated-workplace-management-system-market-2021-26-size-share-trends-demand

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact Us

30 N Gould St

Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801

USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal