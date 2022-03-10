Global Passenger Information System Market Driven by Significant Growth in the Telecommunication Sector
Passenger Information System Market Share
Global Passenger Information System Market by Mode of Transport, Component, System Type, Location, , Key Players and Region - Industry Outlook to 2027.
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global passenger information system market size reached US$ 21.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market expects to reach US$ 41.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 11.7% during 2022-2027, according to the latest report by IMARC Group.
A passenger information system (PIS) provides a platform for transportation agencies and passengers to communicate. It's also known as a customer information system, and it gives users real-time public transportation information via speech, visual, or other media. PIS aids in the retrieval of information such as scheduling, entertainment, news broadcasts, and emergency communication services. In keeping with this, it allows travellers to obtain essential information about the status of various modes of transportation, allowing them to better plan their journeys.
Request to get free sample report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/passenger-information-system-market/requestsample
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Advantech Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Cubic Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Huawei, Indra Sistemas S.A., Infax Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Passio Technologies, Siemens and Teleste Oyj.
Market Trends
The growing demand by passengers to receive reliable and accurate real-time transit information is propelling the growth of the passenger information system market. Moreover, the increasing adoption of intelligent transportation systems along with the growing advancements in the telecommunication industry to enable faster data transfer capabilities, is also inducing the demand for the passenger information system. Additionally, the several technological advancements, such as the Internet-of-Things (IoT), cloud computing, and big data analytics, in the transportation sector are also driving the sales of passenger information systems across the globe.
For more information about this report visit: https://bit.ly/37dwTpb
The report has segmented the market on the basis of Mode of Transport, Component, System Type, Location and Region.
Market Breakup by Mode of Transport:
Airways
Railways
Roadways
Market Breakup by Component:
Hardware and Software
Services
Market Breakup by System Type:
Multimedia Displays
Audio Systems
Computing Systems
Networking and Communication Devices
Video Surveillance Systems
Content Management System
Others
Market Breakup by Location:
On Board
In Station
Market Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Browse related reports by IMARC Group
Global Game-Based Learning Market Report 2021-2026 | Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth and Forecast
Smart Transportation Market 2021-26: Size, Share, Analysis, Demand And Forecast
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/557141492/digital-classroom-market-report-2021-2026-industry-trends-market-share-size-growth-and-opportunities
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/553558274/soft-skills-training-market-2021-26-industry-trends-share-size-growth-and-forecast-report
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/555071090/global-third-party-banking-software-market-size-to-expand-at-a-cagr-of-6-during-2021-2026
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/555415687/global-payment-gateways-market-share-2021-26-top-companies-investment-trend-growth-innovation-trends
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/553628022/virtual-data-room-market-report-2021-26-share-outlook-future-growth-and-opportunities
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/553630965/robotic-process-automation-market-2021-26-size-share-trends-and-business-opportunities
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/553723363/integrated-workplace-management-system-market-2021-26-size-share-trends-demand
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.
Contact Us
30 N Gould St
Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801
USA
Email: sales@imarcgroup.com
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+ +1 6317911145
email us here