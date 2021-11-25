Digital Classroom Market Report 2021-2026 | Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

digital classroom market size

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Digital Classroom Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," finds that the global digital classroom market size reached US$ 94.08 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market expects to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% during 2021-2026.

A digital classroom is a technology-incorporated learning environment that relies on educational applications and websites to enhance learning. It also consists of feedback loops that ensure students receive inputs from their professors and vice-versa on a regular basis. It is an all-encompassing classroom facilitated by hardware, software, operating systems, and social media channels. Video conferencing, online whiteboard for real-time collaborations, instant messaging applications, participation controls, and breakout rooms are the commonly used tools in a digital classroom. Digital classrooms make use of electronic devices that facilitates easy access to learning materials and resources. This enables students to track their progress and professors to highlight student work.

Competitive landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, with some of the key players being Dell Inc., Jenzabar, Inc., Blackboard, Inc., Discovery Education, Inc., Pearson Education, Inc., Promethean World Ltd., Oracle Corporation, Educomp Solutions, Ellucian Company L.P., Echo360, Inc., D2L Corporation, Unit4 N.V., APG & Co Pty Limited (SABA), Smart Technologies ULC, DreamBox Learning, Inc. and McGraw-Hill LLC.

Global Digital Classroom Market Trends:

The global digital classroom market is primarily driven by the increasing incorporation of the latest technology in the education sector. Digital classrooms are modern set-ups that make the learning process more interactive, creative, and less monotonous, thus assisting students in retaining the acquired knowledge for a longer period. It also results in an innovative and organized knowledge distribution system that consists of experimental and inquiry-based learning systems. Besides this, the introduction of learning analytics and cloud computing in digital classrooms helps minimize the expenditure on information technology (IT) systems. Furthermore, with the onset of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), governments of various countries are taking initiatives to develop the infrastructure of educational institutions and the quality of education by employing digital solutions. This has led to a safe learning environment for students without being physically present in schools.

Market Summary:

Based on the product type, the market has been divided into digital classroom hardware, content, and software. Amongst these, digital classroom hardware represents the most popular product type.

On the basis of the application, the market has been bifurcated into K-12 and higher education. K-12 currently accounts for the majority of the total market share.

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, and Middle East and Africa. Amongst these, North America holds the leading position in the market.

