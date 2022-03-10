Zuddl launches ebook ‘Hybrid State Of Mind’ in association with Entertainment Technology Partners, LLC
Zuddl, a virtual event platform company, has released a comprehensive ebook that covers all aspects of information on hybrid events.PLANO, TEXAS, USA, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zuddl, a virtual and hybrid event platform company based in USA, India and the UAE, launched ‘Hybrid State Of Mind’ - a comprehensive ebook that encapsulates important aspects of a hybrid events such as its key elements, varied formats as well as real-life case studies of hybrid events that were successfully run with Zuddl and Entertainment Technology Partners, LLC as event partners.
This ebook will help any event planner who is looking for bankable knowledge about hybrid events, which, according to recent trends, is primed to dominate the event industry.
Stressing the long-term relevance of virtual events, Bharath Varma, Co-founder and CEO of Zuddl said “As we emerge on the other side of Covid, it’s clear that hybrid is going to play a pivotal for businesses of all sizes and no matter the industry because of the benefits and convenience they offer.”
Another notable takeaway from the ebook is the importance of event planners to cater to the needs of the ever-evolving attendee or customer. BJ Singh, President of Entertainment Technology Partners, LLC further substantiated this with the following statement: “People consume content differently, some learn by reading, others by listening, some by watching, and some by experiencing. You have to customize the content in a way they are going to be engaged.”
Zuddl’s Hybrid State Of Mind” ebook is available as a free download via this link.
About Zuddl
Zuddl is an all-inclusive virtual and hybrid events platform, which helps enterprises design immersive branded experiences. Large organizations across the globe such as Google, Dicks Sporting Goods, Microsoft, Kellogg's and Grant Thornton trust Zuddl to host their virtual events.
In January 2022, Zuddl announced that it closed $13.35 mn in Series A funding. For more information about the company, please visit www.zuddl.com
About Entertainment Technology Partners, LLC
Entertainment Technology Partners, LLC is an American multi-brand entertainment technology company headquartered in Orlando. It is the parent to a collection of exceptional brands in the live event, broadcast and entertainment technology services industry. A dynamic collection of like-minded businesses with a global reach, Entertainment Technology Partners, LLC is focused on building strong relationships and delivering high-quality experiences through technology, customer service and imagination.
