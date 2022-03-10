Scantinel Photonics demonstrates world first full solid state parallelized FMCW 5D+ LiDAR system

Submit Release
"Our unique FMCW full solid state Photonic chip development is truly groundbreaking and takes LiDAR development to the next level", said Vladimir Davydenko, Head of Photonics Technology Development.”
ULM, DEUTSCHLAND, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scantinel Photonics, a global leading FMCW LiDAR Company, demonstrates the world first full solid state parallelized FMCW 5D+ LiDAR system based on Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC).

Light detection and ranging (LiDAR) technology has gained huge popularity in various applications such as navigation, robotics, remote sensing, and advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous mobility.

Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) LiDAR is the key enabler for long range (>300m) measurements and enables direct velocity measurement in every pixel, which is not possible for ToF (Time of flight) systems.

The 5D+ full solid-state scanning measures the three-dimensional vector, velocity, reflectivity, and Meta information and has superior robustness and scanning rate potential.

Mechanical moving scanning parts shall be reduced as much as possible and finally eliminated considering its fatigue-prone nature to meet the stringent automotive grade in an optimal way.

"Our unique FMCW full solid state Photonic chip development is truly a groundbreaking work and takes LiDAR development to the next level, said Vladimir Davydenko, Co-Founder and Head of Photonics Technology Development.

Furthermore, FMCW LiDAR based on Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) presents tremendous cost reduction potentials. Scantinel Photonics CMOS (Complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor) compatible technologies allow highly scalable manufacturing ability to significantly reduce the unit cost.

"The first LiDAR demonstrator based on 5D+ full solid state will be available by mid of this year” added Dr. Michael Richter – Managing Director of Scantinel Photonics. “The ultimate goal in the automotive sector is autonomous driving. Our FMCW LiDAR technology brings us closer to that goal.”

Michael Richter
Scantinel Photonics GmbH
+49 1511 2119279
email us here

