Agiliway Poland: New Development Center and More Opportunities
Our partners can be sure to receive the same high-quality service along with mitigated risks while cooperating with the EU-based company”KRAKOW, POLAND, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agiliway has announced opening a new development center in Krakow, Poland. This is the company’s 4th location in addition to Lviv, Chernivtsi, Ukraine, and Austin, Texas. With all the experience and qualifications, the company decided to go further and expand to the EU.
"The first steps toward opening our office in an EU country were made in autumn last year due to the increasing salaries and competition in the Ukrainian software development market. Therefore, to expand the Agiliway operation's capacity and gain more European clients we decided to explore the neighboring countries to start doing business there as well. After performing a thorough market analysis, we chose Poland as our next destination outside Ukraine based on its proximity to our location in Lviv. Early February we’ve started the registration process of our branch in Krakow. The current situation in Ukraine became a trigger to boost the process under BCP. As of today, we already have over a dozen of Agiliway team members relocated to Poland. We are also planning to expand our team there and hire Polish engineers as well as from the EU countries. However, we need to understand that hiring our team in Poland would lead to higher costs since the tax rates, social contributions, healthcare, and other expenses are higher rather than in Ukraine. Yet, our partners can be sure to receive the same high-quality service along with mitigated risks while cooperating with the EU-based company”, says Sergiy Korniyenko, CEO and Co-Founder of Agiliway.
Opening a branch in Poland is another significant milestone, which allows Agiliway to expand to the EU market and grow its presence there. As of 2020, the Polish tech market grew to around $19.3 billion and increased its value by at least 5% in 2021. A vast talent pool, European mindset, and necessary variety of skills shape a perfect environment for the tech industry here. Currently, the total number of IT specialists in Poland amounts to around 295,000 experts. Although this number is continually increasing, there is still a significant deficit of specialists to cover the existing demand for qualified software developers.
Since 2015, Agiliway grew to more than 200 team members, widened its service scope, successfully completed a wide range of projects, and received a number of long-term and regular active clients from the US and Europe. Last year company passed the ISO 27001:2013 certification and recently was recognized as Microsoft Gold Partner.
Agiliway is a software development outsourcing and consulting company founded by a select group of IT experts who have worked in the IT outsourcing industry for over 25 years in the United States and in Ukraine. Agiliway uniquely distinguishes itself by providing our clients with superior quality performance, rivaling even the largest IT outsourcing firms, but does so without the expensive inner processes.
