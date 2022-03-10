Quantum Dot Market Improves Efficiency By Increasingly Investing In Research

Quantum Dot Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing R&D investments is a key trend gaining popularity in the quantum dots market. Many companies are nowadays exploring new technologies and undertaking research in the quantum dots market. For instance, in October 2020, Samsung Electronics, a South Korea-based producer of electronic devices through their R&D hub, Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT), developed blue Quantum Dot light-emitting diodes (QLEDs). These quantum dots deliver improved luminous efficiency by 20.2%, having maximum luminance of 88,900 nits, and 16,000 hours of QLED lifetime.

The growing demand for smart televisions and mobile phones is expected to propel the quantum dot market growth. A smart television is an internet-based TV set in which a user can perform web surfing from the browser. Tiny semiconductor particles or nanoscale crystals of a semiconducting material that have unique optical and electronic properties are mainly used in TVs and mobile phones. According to USA Today, in the first half of 2020, sales of smart TVs of 65 inches and larger were up 50% (in units). According to the quantum dot market forecast, the growing demand for smart televisions and mobile phones is driving the growth of the market.

The global quantum dots market size is expected to grow from $4.70 billion in 2021 to $6.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.35%. The change in the quantum dot market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $14.68 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 25.02%.

In August 2020, Nanosys Inc., a US-based developer and distributor of state-of-the-art heavy metal quantum dot technology to the display industry, signed an agreement with Nagase & Co. Ltd., for the worldwide sales and distribution of Quantum Dot materials for various applications. Through this agreement, Nanosys is expected to accelerate the sale of quantum dot materials. Nagase & Co. Ltd. is a Japan-based chemical trading and advanced materials distribution company.

Major players covered in the global quantum dot industry are Crystalplex Corporation, InVisage Technologies, LG Display Co. Ltd., Nanoco Group plc, NanoPhotonica, Nanosys Inc., Navillum Nanotechnologies, Nexxus Lighting, NN-Labs LLC, Ocean NanoTech., Osram Licht AG, QD Laser, Quantum Materials Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., DuPont, 3M Company, Apple Inc., Life Technologies, Merck Group, Nano Elements Source, LLC, Pacific Light Technologies, Sigma-Aldrich Co., Techinstro and Intelligent Materials Private Limited, and Ultra Nano Tec.

TBRC’s global quantum dot market report is segmented by material into cadmium selenide (cdse), cadmium sulfide (cds), cadmium telluride (cdte), indium arsenide (inas), silicon (si), others, by vertical into consumer, commercial, telecommunications, healthcare, defense, others, by application into medical devices, displays, solar cells, photodetectors sensors, lasers, LED lights, batteries and energy storage systems, transistors, others.

