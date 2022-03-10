MoonXBT Launches Warrant Options: A More Streamlined Trading Experience
MoonXBT officially launched warrant options.KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In March 2022, MoonXBT officially launched warrant options. This long-awaited product guarantees users optimized links, a simplified trading process, a more streamlined trading experience, and better liquidity. Paying no fee but only a premium, users can enjoy an effortless and convenient transaction process on MoonXBT.
Warrant options traded on MoonXBT consist of call options and put options, and users can carry out the trading by BTC and USDT. When purchasing warrant options, users only need to select the time, choose the call or put direction and enter the denomination to purchase differently priced option products.
George Lee, COO of MoonXBT, introduced that “if the underlying price rises significantly, the call option will yield the same gain for the trader; similarly if a user purchases a put option, a significant decline in the underlying price will result in the same positive return for the trader”. While spot leverage, perpetual contracts, and delivery contracts all carry liquidation risk under the circumstance of a volatile market, the maximum loss options traders bear is the cost of purchasing the options.
Lee said trading options on MoonXBT incur no transaction fee. In addition, users have a variety of choices - different products with various expiry dates
Options trading on MoonXBT has no participation threshold - any user that has completed a registration on MoonXBT can trade. However, it is recommended that users should learn options knowledge in advance. To facilitate this, Lee said, “we have prepared relevant learning materials and video materials” to “ensure that everyone can trade with a good grasp of options knowledge and help everyone become a qualified options investor”.
Furthermore, Lee highlighted that trading options on MoonXBT are beginner-friendly because “we teach newbies step by step”. “In order to let everyone learn options knowledge and become familiar with options trading faster”, he said, “the MoonXBT operation team will provide users with detailed text tutorials, video learning materials, and video operation guidelines.” In addition, users are supported by a complete customer service system in a timely manner, ensuring a good user experience on the platform.
Another three types of options productions will be launched on MoonXBT later this year, including Touch options, European spread options, and American standalone options.
About MoonXBT
MoonXBT is the world’s first social cryptocurrency trading platform, with headquarters in the Cayman Islands and offices in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, and Vietnam. At present, MoonXBT provides contract trading, social interaction, and one-click copy trading services for global traders and is committed to building a closer blockchain ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.moonxbt.com
