Taman Impian Emas Spots New Elegant Brand Look as It Transitions into The Golden District
Delivering Quality Living for the FutureJOHOR BAHRU, JOHOR, MALAYSIA, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning property developer, Gunung Impian Development Sdn. Bhd. is officially rebranding Taman Impian Emas into a modern, elegant, and contemporary brand, as part of Gunung Impian Development Sdn. Bhd.’s evolution in the property market. The new-look is reflected in Gunung Impian Development Sdn. Bhd.’s website, which new look includes a new logo, typeface, and signature colour which now carries a rich gold hue.
The vibrant new branding upholds the traditional principles of the successful history of Gunung Impian Development Sdn. Bhd., whilst introducing a contemporary statement of intent for the future with modern technology, sustainability, and exceptional customer service at the core of its values.
Also, as part of its rebranding exercise, is the introduction of the rewarding Emas Loyalty Programme, which offers a range of discounts to repeat customers looking to expand their assets within Taman Impian Emas.
Centrally located in Iskandar Malaysia, a thriving economic corridor in Johor, with convenient access to the North-South Highway, Skudai Highway and the Impian Emas Interchange, the Taman Impian Emas development essentially creates the ideal habitat model and addresses the needs of homeowners who are looking for inter-connectivity to its surrounding areas.
Reaffirming its position as the Golden District within the Iskandar Malaysia economic corridor, Taman Impian Emas’s new identity is a statement of Gunung Impian Development Sdn. Bhd.’s commitment towards making social housing more modern, responsive, efficient, and better suited to the needs of tenants.
The interior design of Gunung Impian Development Sdn. Bhd.’s sales office also focuses on putting the experiences of both their customers and staff at its heart and provides an inviting, chic, and relaxing setting to discuss all matters relating to home buying.
“We decided that 2022 was the perfect time to reinvigorate the Taman Impian Emas brand. We are an established and well-respected name in the local community where we have developed a much sought-after township. But, as Gunung Impian Development Sdn. Bhd. continues to develop and adapt internally, we want to ensure that this is reflected in our branding, whilst careful not to lose the proud heritage that Gunung Impian Development Sdn. Bhd. has built over the years,” mentioned Mr. Koh Moo Hing, the General Manager of Gunung Impian Development Sdn. Bhd.
When Taman Impian Emas was launched in 1998, it was already pioneering in the development market with its mega township concept; a first in Johor. Today, the brand evolves to support its huge plans to cater to the new generation of homebuyers.
With scores of projects already drawn up, those looking to buy a forever home in a self-sustained, community-focused ecosystem should explore Taman Impian Emas. Nestled in lush greenery and modern amenities, buyers can enjoy beautiful landscapes, recreational parks, outdoor exercise stations, basketball courts, and jogging tracks that weave through the entire development.
In line with bringing the true essence of communal living to the forefront, a lively community hub that will feature a mall, lots of green space, a sports arena, and much more has been earmarked for the community hub development. Gunung Impian Development Sdn. Bhd. will also be introducing a fresh cluster development at Taman Impian Emas in September 2022, which is a perfect development for multigenerational living.
“Integrated with private homes, commercial lots, offices and parks, Taman Impian Emas is a living and breathing community, in which all the residents can share a sense of pride and are happy to live in. We are extremely excited about our new brand, and look forward to developing more homes that are perfect for families looking to start their new adventures,” Mr. Koh Moo Hing added further.
