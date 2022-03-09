De Lima slams fake news targeting Team Leni-Kiko supporters

Re-electionist Senator Leila M. de Lima deplored the fake news claiming that the supporters of Robredo-Pangilinan tandem who joined their campaign rallies were paid.

De Lima, who is seeking re-election under the Robredo-Pangilinan ticket, believes that those who are behind this fake news are only threatened by the overwhelming support from "kakampinks".

"May nagpapakalat ng fake news na bayaran ang sumasama sa campaign rally ng Team Leni-Kiko kaya dagsa lagi sa sortie," she said in a statement posted on Twitter.

"Yan na naman ang kasinungalingan at pang-iinsulto nila. Palibhasa, pansin na pansin ang paglawak at pagdami ng nagkakaisang kakampink. Kinakabahan na ba sila?" she added.

Robredo's supporters in Cavite province denounced allegations that those who attended the grand rally at General Trias last Friday were paid.

In a statement from the Robredo People's Council (RPC) - Cavite posted on Facebook by Cavite 6th District Board Member Kerby Salazar, the group said that the participants of the rally showed up due to the spirit of volunteerism.

Atty. Barry Gutierrez, Robredo's Spokesperson, shared that it was even the supporters who sometimes paid the printing of campaign posters and t-shirts.

The lady Senator from Bicol maintained that the purveyors of fake news only want to ruin the gains of Robredo who is fast becoming the people's candidate.

"Kung hindi nila kayang tapatan ang lakas ng hiyawan at taas ng energy ng mga kakampink, huwag nilang idaan sa mga kasinungalingan na naman ang laban. Dahil hindi papipigil ang mga tunay na nagmamahal at sumusuporta kay VP Leni, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, at sa kanilang buong hanay," De Lima said.